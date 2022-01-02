Vicente Fernandez Jr’s bio: who is Vicente Fernandez’s oldest son?

Vicente Fernandez Jr is a famous and respected singer from Mexico. Desde Que Tú Te Fuiste, Sin Papeles, and his cover of Secreto de Amor are some of his popular hits. People from different parts of the world enjoy his traditional-style Mexican music.

Mexico singer Vicente Fernandez Jr. Photo: @vicentefdzjr9

Source: Instagram

Vicente Fernandez Jr has been in the music industry for decades now. He grew up under the shadow of his celebrity father and thereafter made a name for himself as an independent artist. Read on to learn more about his family background, career, and relationship.

Profile summary

Full name: Vicente Fernandez Jr

Vicente Fernandez Jr Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11th November 1964

11th November 1964 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Current residence: Mexico

Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: Mexican

Mexican Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 172

172 Weight in kilogrammes: 78

78 Hair colour: Salt and pepper

Salt and pepper Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Mariana González Padilla

Mariana González Padilla Father: Vicente Fernandez Gómez

Vicente Fernandez Gómez Mother: Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor

Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor Siblings: 2

2 Profession: Singer

Singer Instagram: @vicentefdzjr9

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Who is Vicente Fernandez's son?

Vicente Fernandez Jr is a famous Mexican singer. He was born to a famous father whose music is recognised to date. He was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and his ethnicity is Mexican. His nationality is also Mexican.

Vicente Fernandez Jr. taking a selfie outdoors. Photo: @vicentefdzjr9

Source: Instagram

How old is Vicente Fernández Jr?

Vicente Fernández Jr's age is 57 years as of 2022. He was born on 11th November 1964, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Vicente Fernandez's family

The Mexican singer, who took after his father, was born and raised in a family of four children. His father married Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor in 1963, and the couple gave birth to the singer the following year.

The singer was born prematurely and spent some time in the incubator before discharge. He has two brothers named Alejandro and Gerardo. Alejandro is also a pop singer. He also has an adopted sister named Alejandra.

Vicente Fernández's children were raised in a happy and close-knit family. The singer often performed alongside his famous father, who passed away on 12th December 2021 at 81 years.

Educational background

The singer went to a high school in Jalisco in Mexico. He then proceeded to the university to pursue a bachelors programme in accounting.

Career

Although he is a trained and qualified accountant, he did not practise in the field. Instead, he followed in his father's footsteps and became a singer.

He has worked with big brands in the music industry, including Sony Music Latin and Columbia Records. He has released a few albums, including El Mayor de Los Potrillos and Hijo Con Mariachi and released many other singles.

Some of his songs are Si Tú También Te Vas (Canta, Canta, Canta), Pobre Plebeyo, Mi Filosofia, Lloraré, Lloraré, La Casa Chica, Que Ganas Tengo, and Amor Sincero. In 2012, he released an collaborative album titled Los 2 Vicentes with his father and it was a major hit.

Vicente Fernandez Jr's net worth

Vicente Fernandez's son has, undoubtedly, amassed wealth and riches from his career. However, there is no official communication about the amount he has made over the years or his net worth.

His father had an estimated net worth of $25 million, and fans speculate that the singer is almost as wealthy as his late father was at the time of his demise.

Vicente Fernandez Jr smiling for a picture. Photo: @vicentefdzjr9

Source: Instagram

Kidnapping and release

The singer was kidnapped in 1998. It was reported that an organised crime group known as Los Mocha Finger planned and executed the kidnapping.

The criminals held him for 121 days and chopped off two of his fingers to warn his family to release the ransom money. During this period, the family did not seek help from the authorities.

His father allegedly parted with about $3.2 million to have his son released. In 2008, reports surfaced that some of his kidnappers had been brought to book and were sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

Relationship and marriage

The singer is in a relationship with Mariana González Padilla. Padilla is a Mexican model and social media personality. Some people have nicknamed her the Mexican Kim Kardashian, and she is fond of showing off her lavish lifestyle on social media.

In the past, the singer was married to Mara Patricia Castañeda, a television news anchor. He has also been previously romantically linked to Karina Ortegón and Esperanza Rendón.

How tall is Vicente Fernandez?

The Mexican singer is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs about 172 pounds or 78 kilogrammes. He has brown eyes and silver hair.

Vicente Fernandez Jr is a talented singer who took after his father's footsteps. He has released many hit songs in his career and has fans from different parts of the world.

READ ALSO: Kara Royster’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published Kara Royster's biography. Royster is a celebrated actress and model known for portraying different characters effortlessly. She is recognised for her roles in God Friended Me and Prety Little Liars.

The 28-year-old actress developed an interest in acting when she was only five years old. Her family supported her desires and dreams. Her debut appearance on the big screen was in 2012.

Source: Legit.ng