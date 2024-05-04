Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho has allegedly declined a £65k weekly contract extension offer, potentially eyeing a move to Aston Villa

With limited opportunities at Leicester this season, Iheanacho's reluctance to extend his stay hints at an imminent departure

Aston Villa reportedly see Iheanacho as a valuable addition to bolster their attacking options especially as they aim for UEFA Champions League qualification

Leicester, UK - Leicester City and Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has reportedly turned down a contract extension offer of £65k weekly from the English club.

The Senior Man, as he's fondly called, is allegedly eyeing a potential move to Aston Villa under the management of Unai Emery.

Iheanacho, who is one of the top scorers in the history of the FA Cup, seems unwilling to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium, according to Football Insider.

‘‘He (Iheanacho) has been offered a new deal but not prepared to sign. But we will wait till the end of the season and see,’’ the report stated.

Why Kelechi Iheanacho rejected Leicester's offer

At 27 years old, Iheanacho has faced limited opportunities this season, starting only ten league games in the EFL Championships, with Patson Daka often preferred upfront by manager Enzo Maresca.

Alongside Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, both players' contracts with Leicester are set to expire in June 2024, hinting at an imminent departure from the club.

Legit.ng gathers that Aston Villa's interest in Iheanacho stems from their desire to bolster their attacking options, with the Nigerian striker seen as a valuable addition to their squad.

Aston Villa, aiming for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, views Iheanacho as an experienced Premier League forward who could provide vital backup to Ollie Watkins, Soccernet also reported.

Aston Villa: Two opportunities for Iheanacho

A switch to Aston Villa could offer Iheanacho the chance to have more regular playing time and the opportunity to compete at the highest level of European football.

Should the Nigerian star make the move to Villa Park, he would join a team boasting talented players such as Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, and Moussa Diaby.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku celebrates with Iheanacho

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ghanaian footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a touching video posted on Leicester City's TikTok page, was all joy as he celebrated the team's recent triumph over Birmingham.

The heartening video showed Issahaku joyfully embracing his Nigerian teammates, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

As the final whistle blew, marking Leicester City's success on the pitch, Issahaku wasted no time expressing his elation.

