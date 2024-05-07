A Nigerian man has asked some questions concerning the directives issued by the CBN on cybersecurity levy deductions

The man, Morris Monye, asked to know why the monetary deductions and what purpose they would serve

The CBN asked banks to start the deductions within two weeks, yanking it off from every bank transfer made by Nigerians

As the cybersecurity levy is about to kick off, a Nigerian man has asked what the deductions are for.

According to the directives issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), all banks in the country are to deduct the levy from bank transfers.

The cybersecurity levy is to be deducted from all electronic transfers. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Yemi Cardoso and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

What is the cybersecurity levy on bank transfers?

The CBN based its directives to the banks on the Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention, etc. (Amendment) Act 2024.

Part of the directive reads:

“Following the enactment of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (amendment) Act 2024 and pursuant to the provision of Section 44 (2)(a) of the Act, ‘a levy of 0.5% (0.005) equivalent to a half per cent of all electronic transactions value by the business specified in the Second Schedule of the Act,’ is to be remitted to the National Cybersecurity Fund, which shall be administered by the Office of the National Security Adviser.”

When will the cybersecurity levy deductions start?

The cybersecurity levy deductions are to commence within two weeks after the CBN's directives to banks.

However, some Nigerians are asking questions for a better understanding of the eminent deductions which is to be paid by the originator of electronic transfers.

In a post on X, Morris Monye asked:

"The monies is to be remitted to the office of the National Security Adviser. Why please? What’s the purpose?"

See his post below:

Reactions to cybersecurity levy

@DiohaRachael said:

"Na to dig ground hide my money. I can't continue like this. Let me reverse to old method."

@Akpotin1 said:

"Jesus Christ!!! As usual, we will scream online and do nothing about it."

@PhotosbyOche said:

"So basically anything we transfer money now the government gets a cut, this is where we are now in history."

