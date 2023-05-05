Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend timeline: who has the singer dated?

Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer, actress, and songwriter who first rose to fame due to her role on Disney's television show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Additionally, since the release of her debut single, Drivers License, in January 2021, her personal life has attracted a lot of media scrutiny. Who is Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend, and who did the singer date?

Olivia Rodrigo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress. She has also appeared in TV series such as Bizaardvark, New Girl, and Grace Stirs Up Success. While she is doing well in her career, many wonder about her personal life. What does Olivia Rodrigo's dating history look like?

Who is Olivia Rodrigo?

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo was born in Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta, California, on 20 February 2003. Jennifer, her mother, is a teacher, and Chris Rodrigo, her father, is a family therapist.

The actress is of Filipino-American decent; her father is of Filipino descent, and her mother is of German and Irish lineage.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend?

Regarding the subject of Olivia Rodrigo's relationships, it should be noted that the singer is only 20 years old, and thus, there's little to say about her dating history. According Seventeen, she is currently in a relationship with Zack Bia.

That, however, hasn't stopped fans from speculating about her romantic life. Based on her music, social events, and social media, there have been rumours and speculation about who Olivia Rodrigo's bf could be. Here is a timeline of her rumoured relationships.

Ethan Wacker (2018-2019)

Ethan Wacker was one of the first people rumoured to be dating the actress. Speculation abounded that Olivia Rodrigo and Ethan Wacker, co-stars in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark dated in 2018. However, neither party denied nor confirmed the rumours.

Joshua Bassett (2019-2020)

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett attend Disney+ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: David Livingston

Joshua Bassett was also alleged to be dating the actress between 2019 and 2020. The two co-starred in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and there was speculation they dated soon after the show premiered in 2019.

Olivia and Joshua Bassett were pictured frequently together, especially on social media. It led to fans and paparazzi believing they were in a relationship. Neither confirmed this speculation.

In January 2021, she released her debut single Drivers License. The song is about a heartbreak, which prompted many to believe that it was as a result of breaking up with Joshua Bassett that she released the song.

Conan Gray (2021)

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23

Conan Gray was also rumoured to be among Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriends. However, some are convinced that they are only just good friends. While the two appeared publicly and on social media, it is not enough to declare them being of an item.

Adam Faze (2021-2022)

In April 2021, Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze, a writer and producer for Saturday Night Live, were pictured holding hands in Los Angeles. It fuelled rumours of a possible connection between the two. However, neither confirmed the rumours.

Is Olivia Rodrigo single?

Zack Bia attends the 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Jesse Grant

It's alleged that the actress is currently dating Zack Bia, an American socialite, DJ, record executive and club promoter. They began dating in April 2022 when they were photographed hanging out in a popular Italian joint in New York City.

Are Olivia and Zack still together? According to People, the two really like each other and haven't stopped spending time together. They have been dating since the 2022 Super Bowl.

FAQs

Who is Olivia Rodrigo? She is an American singer, actress, and songwriter. How old is Olivia Rodrigo? As of 2023, the singer is 20 years old. She was born on February 20, 2003, in Murrieta, California, U.S. Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating? It's alleged that the actress is currently dating Zack Bia, an American socialite. Does Olivia Rodrigo have a boyfriend? Yes, her current boyfriend is Zack Bia. Who is Olivia Rodrigo's ex-boyfriend? She has been rumoured to have dated Ethan Wacker, Joshua Bassett, Conan Gray and Adam Faze. How tall is Olivia Rodrigo? The American actress is 5 feet 4 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Olivia Rodrigo is a young and rising music star. She has been rumoured to have dated a few male stars in the Hollywood industry. Despite none of those rumoured connections having been confirmed by herself, that hasn't stopped the media and fans from speculating about who Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend could be.

