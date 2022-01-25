Alyssa McKay’s biography: age, height, family, boyfriend, net worth

Alyssa McKay is an American actress, TikToker, Youtuber and social media personality. Additionally, Alyssa is also known for posting diss tracks and participating in rap battle challenges on social media.

American actress and social media personality Alyssa McKay. Photo: @alyssamckayyy

Source: Instagram

Who is Alyssa McKay? She is an American actress and social media personality. As an actress, she is known for her appearances on Leave No Trace and Shrill.

Profile summary

Full name : Alyssa McKay

: Alyssa McKay Nickname : Lyss

: Lyss Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 11th January 2000

: 11th January 2000 Age : 22 years old (as of 2022)

: 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Portland, Oregon, United States

: Portland, Oregon, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'1"

: 5'1" Height in centimetres : 154

: 154 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches: 32-23-32

32-23-32 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-58-81

: 81-58-81 Shoe size : 4.5 (UK)

: 4.5 (UK) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner : Levi Underwood

: Levi Underwood University : Portland State University

: Portland State University Profession: Actress, TikToker, YouTuber, Social media personality

Actress, TikToker, YouTuber, Social media personality Net worth : $550,000

: $550,000 Instagram : @alyssamckayyy

: @alyssamckayyy TikTok: @alyssamckayyy

@alyssamckayyy YouTube: Alyssa McKay

Alyssa McKay’s bio

Alyssa McKay was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. She has stated that she did not have an easy childhood growing up. There are reports that state that McKay moved from one foster home to another as a child.

She eventually found a home in Portland, Oregon. Alyssa has stated that her mother works in a hospital. There is not much information about Alyssa McKay's family. This is what she had to say about her childhood,

Since the character I play is a rich, snobby brat, everyone is like, ‘I bet she acts like that in real life,’ but I am a foster kid. Everything I have I worked for.

McKay is currently studying. She is a full-time college student pursuing a degree in Communications at Portland State University. McKay graduated from high school in the year 2018. She has also stated that she went to a performing arts high school.

Alyssa McKay at The Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in New York. Photo: @alyssamckayyy

Source: Instagram

The social media personality is of white ethnic background and belongs to the Christian religion.

How old is Alyssa McKay?

As of 2022, Alyssa McKay's age is 22 years. She was born on 11th January 2000. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Alyssa is best known as a social media personality and actress. However, she has previously worked at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and Targett. She has stated that her experience working with Target and Menchie’s pushed her into content creation. McKay has also said that she would occasionally get yelled at by the customers.

McKay’s journey as an influencer began in 2017. At the time, she was in her final year in high school. She started filming and uploading her content on Musical.ly. The actress would launch her YouTube channel on 8 July 2018.

She initially uploaded vlogs and behind the scene videos on her channel. The videos were well received by her fans. The actress has over 611k subscribers on the platform. She is best known for her mean girl anthem videos. The idea of creating POV videos came up while she was watching her favourite movie, Legally Blonde.

McKay is also active on TikTok. She has over 9.2 million followers on the platform. Alyssa mainly posts short comedy skits. However, she is also known for her rap videos.

Alyssa McKay's movies and TV shows

She made her acting debut in 2018 when she appeared in the movie Leave No Trace. She plays the role of Valerie. Her role in the film is a minor one. She features alongside other stars such as Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Foster, and Ben Foster.

Alyssa McKay with her boyfriend Levi. Photo: @alyssamckayyy

Source: Instagram

McKay then featured in the TV series Shrill. However, her role on the TV show was also a minor one as she only featured in one episode titled WAHAM. The episode aired on 24th January 2020. She stars as Instagram Girl #1.

Is Alyssa McKay rich?

Alyssa is doing well for herself. It is alleged that Alyssa McKay's net worth is $550,000. She makes her money through her work as a social media personality and actress. Alyssa also promotes different products, songs, and apps on her social media pages.

Who is she dating?

She has been linked to Levi Underhill.

Are Alyssa McKay and Levi still together?

Yes. The couple is still together. They have been dating since 2019. Alyssa McKay's boyfriend is a fellow YouTuber and social media personality. The two met in Oregon.

McKay has stated that she thought Levi was gay. However, this was not the case. Levi and McKay started dating a week after they met.

Is Alyssa McKay related to Dove Cameron?

Alyssa made headlines after fans noticed her resemblance to actress and singer Dove Cameron. However, the two are not related. McKay has shared a number of videos paying tribute to her doppelganger.

How tall is she?

Alyssa McKay's height is 5 ft 1 in (155 cm). She weighs 121 lbs (55 kgs).

Alyssa McKay is a young social media personality and actress. She has a considerable following on her social media pages, where she primarily posts rap videos and other entertaining content.

