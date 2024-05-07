Fuji artiste, Small Doctor, has shared a lovely video he made with Nancy Isime in his car as they were driving

In the recording, the singer said that Isime has been a great influence over his life as they both danced and sang in the vehicle

They both tried to outshine each other as the third person at the back of the car also joined them to dance to Fuji music

Fuji artiste, Adekunle Temitope, professionally known as Small Doctor, has shared the ways he catches fun with a video on social media.

The 'Penalty' crooner was in his car with style influencer, Nancy Isime, as they both caught fun together. They are dancing and seen vibing to Fuji music.

Small Doctor said that Isime was the one who influence him.

Small Doctor dances with Nancy Isime. Photo credit @nancyisimeofficial/!@iamsmalldoctor

Isime teaches Small Doctor to dance

In the fun video, Isime, who built house for her parents, was teaching the singer how to dance. She was seen shaking her body vigorously in the happy clip.

Small Doctor, who fought with Portable, looked at her and tried to copy her moves. The third person in the car also joined in the moves as he danced to the song.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@dasola_gb:

"Abi you influenced her."

@niniola.mi__:

"E sure me say na you influence Nancy."

@mrpeng__himself:

"Abi na u influence am."

@kvng_7up:

"When is @nancyisimeofficial coming to UK. I must welcome her from the airport cos omo I can’t wait to see her."

@sureboiwinna_:

@iam_smalldoctor Alaafin Agege champion."

@kashamadupe09:

"Vibes on Vibes."

@sureboiwinna:

"It’s gone, this na better gbedu."

@gbemisolaolaleye1:

"Na you influence her."

@tofunmi_vibes:

"Na gym Una meet oo."

@ashbel_psychic:

"Normally I no say omo better and hardvantage dey on iCloud but Nancy wey dem put for middle complete am pata pata."

Fire gut Small Doctor's house

Legit.ng had reported that Small Doctor had lost millions of properties to an inferno that gutted his house.

The video was shared by Tunde Ednut. In the clip, his neighbors tried to put off the fire with buckets of water.

In another clip, someone went into the house after the fire was put off successfully and lamented about the damage that the fire had done to it.

