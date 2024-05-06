Kachallah Mai Daji, a notorious bandit kingpin has been captured by troops of the the Armed Forces of the Niger Republic.

According to recent reports, Mai Daji has killed dozens of people, burnt down villages, kidnapped hundreds and impost levies on villages for almost ten years

However, a security expert shared details of how Mai Daji was apprehended by Nigeriene forces through the country's border

A Nigerian bandit kingpin, Kachallah Mai Daji, has been arrested by troops of the Niger Military.

Nigerian bandit kingpin, Kachallah Mai Daji has been captured by troops near the Nigeria-Niger border. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

How Mai Daji was arrested

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Monday, May 6.

Kachallah Mai Daji was arrested near the border town of Illela, Niger, as he attempted to rustle livestock across the Nigeria-Niger border.

“He has killed dozens of people, burnt down villages, kidnapped hundreds and imposed levies on villages for almost ten years,” Zagazola Makama said.

As reported by The Punch, the bandit leader was said to be particularly active in the Illela region, terrorising villages such as Tozai, Sabon Garin Darna, Darna Tsolawo, Tudun Gudali, Basanta, Ɗan Kadu, Takalmawa, Gidan Hamma, Ambarura, Gidan Bulutu and many others in the surrounding areas.

Nigerians react as troops nab notorious bandit leader

Some Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions below:

@bizzyliss tweeted:

"Una still de interview am."

@umarfarouk87 tweeted:

"May Allah SWT continue to grant victory to the African armed forces against all criminal elements."

@tangledthug tweeted:

"99 days for the thief, one day for the owner."

@nwakaebeya tweeted:

"Agent of perdition."

@OkoliStephenIz3 tweeted:

"Kudos to Nigerien government."

@RealQueenBee__ tweeted:

"TRUST THIS GOVERNMENT AT YOUR PERIL. Is this not the same Kachallah that the Nigerian military claimed to have killed multiple times?

"How come he came back to life every time he was killed by the Nigerian Army."

