XoBrooklynne’s biography: age, height, songs, controversies

Who is XOBrooklynne? She is a TikTok star, singer, and model from Canada who rose to prominence thanks to her POV and make-up videos. She is a popular cosplayer who enjoys dressing like a princess. What else is known about her?

Brooklynne Webb attends the "MONSTA X: THE DREAMING" World Premiere Screening at CGV Cinemas Movie Theater on December 08, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

XOBrooklynne rose to prominence as a result of her multiple TikTok cosplay videos, in which she dresses as various characters. She has also gained an immense following for her content on body acceptance and self-love.

Profile summary

Full name: Brooklynne Webb

Brooklynne Webb Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31 March 2004

31 March 2004 Age: 18 years (as of 2022)

18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Vancouver BC, Canada

Vancouver BC, Canada Current residence: Vancouver BC, Canada

Vancouver BC, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 138

138 Weight in kilograms: 63

63 Body measurements in inches: 34-25-36

34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-91

86-63-91 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media influencer and singer

Social media influencer and singer TikTok: @xobrooklynne

@xobrooklynne Instagram: @brooklynnexo

@brooklynnexo YouTube: Brooklynne Webb

XOBrooklynne's biography

What is XOBrooklynne's last name? Her last name is Webb, and she is a prominent American TikTok celebrity and singer. She was born in 2004 in Canada. She has two brothers, namely Caleb and Hayden.

How old is XOBrooklynne?

Brooklynne Webb attends the Premiere of STARZ "Shining Vale" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 28, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Her birthday is on 31 March. Therefore, as of 2022, XOBrooklynne's age is 17 years.

How did XOBrooklynne get famous?

Webb became famous for her body acceptance and self-love activism. Often, she publicly responds to and condemns people ridiculing others based on their appearances on TikTok.

She has cosplayed other fictitious characters, such as Maleficent from Disney, in her POV videos. In most cases, her videos instantly became viral on TikTok. Currently, she has over 10.8 million followers. XOBrooklynne has also amassed a sizable following on Instagram, with 479 thousand followers.

In the year 2021, Webb began uploading videos on YouTube. She creates make-up tutorials, vlogs, storytime and cosplay videos. She has featured a fellow TikTok star named Noor Dabash on her channel. She currently has 20.6 thousand subscribers.

She also enjoys singing and dancing and has collaborated with artists such as BeBe Rexha and Quo Beauty. In 2021, she published her album My Crown: The Album.

XOBrooklynne's songs

I Wanna Be On Broadway

Crying In The Club

Dance My Heart Away

Screaming On The Inside

Intro

Trying New Things

My Inner Monologue

Mi Corona

Webb has also launched her clothing line, Unapologetically Me, and aims at expanding her audience with her content in the future.

XOBrooklynne's height and weight

Brooklynne Webb attends the release party for Mikaila Murphy's new song "What Goes Around Comes Around" at AboutLastNight Lounge on February 04, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The TikTok star is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall, and she weighs 138 pounds or 63 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches or 86-63-91 centimetres.

XOBrooklynne's controversy

What did XOBrooklynne do? Webb's song My Crown was criticized online, with Canadian cultural magazine NEXT, noting that the TikTok star's "cringe-worthy lyrics and excessive autotune catapulted it to a level of instant infamy rivalled only by Rebecca Black's Friday. She defended her assertions, claiming that the song was written for her haters.

Xobrooklynne is a fashionista, make-up artist, social media influencer and cosplay enthusiast. She enjoys dressing as a princess and has done so in several of her videos.

