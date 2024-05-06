JAMB is reviewing the details of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2024

Legit.ng understands that the Nigerian examination body is trying to ensure that all necessary screenings are concluded

JAMB has again explained how thousands of young Nigerians who took the exam can check the 2024 UTME result

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019.

According to JAMB via a tweet quote on Monday, May 6, young Nigerians who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can check their scores "using the same phone used in registering for the exercise".

JAMB said this is different from what was obtained in 2023, hence, the results, "at the moment, are not and cannot be found on the board's website".

Candidates are urged to follow the method specified above to obtain their results.

It is understood that UTME candidates do not need to visit any cybercafe or patronise any third-party entity to check their results.

JAMB wrote:

"Please, be aware that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used to generate profile code, no result will be posted online."

'We know nothing about paper format results' - JAMB

Furthermore, in its weekly bulletin, JAMB urged the public to be wary of any candidate parading printed result slip as "currently, the result is not on any paper format as being circulated on social media by some individuals".

JAMB said:

"A reasonable number of candidates have checked their results as seen on our monitoring dashboard but for the few still struggling. Please follow the right channel."

