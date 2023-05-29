Coi Leray’s boyfriend list: who has she dated over the years?

Coi Leray is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. The star thrust into stardom after her tracks Big Purr and No More Parties went viral. Besides her career, her personal life, especially her love life, has attracted attention. Fans are curious to know who Coi Leray's boyfriend is and who she has dated.

The rapper followed in his father's footsteps when she started singing. She has released hits like G.A.N and Pac Girl. The musician also has five albums and has collaborated with big names such as Lil Xxel, Nicki Minaj, H.E.R. and Tyga. Besides her music, she has been romantically involved with a few guys over the years. Discover who Coi Leray dating is dating and her past relationships.

Who is Coi Leray?

The American rapper was born Brittany Collins in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on 11 May 1997. She grew up in Hackensack, New Jersey and is the daughter of the famous rapper and media personality Ray Benzino. Her parents divorced when she was young.

Coi Leray's dating history

Although the American celebrity likes to keep her personal life private, she has been linked to a few high-profile men. Here is Coi Leray’s boyfriend list.

Pressa

The rapper and Pressa dated in 2020. Rumours of the two dating started after they appeared in a cosy TikTok video on 8 June 2021. The rapper was dancing in front of Pressa as he held her waist.

Pressa is a Canadian musician whose real name is Quinton Armani Gardner. He is famous for his track Novacane released in 2016.

The two broke up in 2021 after dating for about a year. The Blick Blick rapper confirmed the break-up in an interview. They, however, remained good friends. She said,

I love Pressa. I think he is amazing and a sweet man; we're still great friends. As a new artist, I feel like it's selfish of me to paint you to what I would want you to be, knowing you can't right now.

Trippie Redd

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd reportedly dated in 2019. They dated for a few months before parting ways through a tumultuous public split. Coi Leray's ex-boyfriend addressed the breakup news in a track titled Leray in his album A Love Letter to You 4.

In an interview with No Jumper, the famous singer was asked if she regrets that Tripple Red introduced her to the hip-hop world as his girlfriend. She didn't seem to be bothered according to her response.

Blueface

Blueface was rumoured to be Coi Leray's BF back in 2020. They were spotted out for lunch together at Harold's Chicken in Hollywood. The rumours sparked further when she uploaded a video showing Blueface licking her ear on Instagram. However, neither of them confirmed these dating rumours.

Is Coi Leray single?

The American rapper is seemingly single as of 2023. She has not been seen with anyone and is focussing on her music career.

FAQs

Who is Coi Leray? She is a young American rapper, singer and songwriter. Where is Coi Leray from? She is from Hackensack, New Jersey, but lives in Los Angeles, California. How old is Coi Leray? The singer is 26 years old. She was born on 11 May 1997. Who is Coi Leray's boyfriend? The rapper is not dating anyone as of 2023. She has not been spotted with anyone in public. How many children does Coi Leray have? She has no children and has never been married. What is Coi Leray's height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. How much is Coi Leray's net worth? According to The Success Bug, she is allegedly worth $2 million.

Many people are interested to know Coi Leray's boyfriend, but the rapper is seemingly single now. Over the years, Benzino's daughter has been romantically involved with with three known men–Pressa, Trippie Redd, and Blueface.

