Chrisean Rock’s parents, siblings, ethnicity, age, net worth

Chrisean Rock Malone made her singing debut in 2020 when she released Lonely. She has since released a few other songs, such as Vibe, Word to my brother, and Rainy Days. Besides her popularity as a singer, do you know who Chrisean's mom and dad are? Here is everything you need to know about her family background.

Chrisean Rock's bio

Where is Chrisean Rock from? She was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The popular singer had a challenging life growing up.

Chrisean Rock's family lived in a one-bedroom apartment and at some point became homeless.

The social media star went to Brainerd High School in Minnesota. Rock later attended Santa Monica College from 2018 to 2020, where she earned her associate's degree in Kinesiology and exercise science. Chrisean Rock's nationality is American, and she is of African-American ethnicity.

How old is Chrisean Rock? She is 23 years old as of 2023. The American singer was born on 14 March 2000. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Chrisean Rock's parents

The influencer's father is Eugene Arthur Malone, while her mother is Charla. Her father was born in 1968, making him 55 years old as of 2023. He had his high school education at Forest Park High School in Baltimore before pursuing culinary arts to become a professional chef.

He is currently an employee of the Rip's Country Inn in Bowie, Maryland. Chrisean's dad hit the headlines in 2022 following a with his daughter's boyfriend, Johnathan Jamall Porter, famously known as rapper Blueface. The two fought outside the Four Seasons hotel in Baltimore, Maryland.

Her mother is a full-time stay-at-home mother. She was born in 1964 and lives in Baltimore, USA. Rock's mother struggled with . As a result, she was always absent during the formative years of Chrisean's life.

During an interview with American singer B Simone, Chrisean stated that she is close to her parents and added that she plans to buy her mum a house in Baltimore. Chrisean's parents seem not to be together at the moment. There are unconfirmed reports that her parents divorced in 2022.

Chrisean Rock's siblings

The American singer comes from a large family and she is the 11th child in a family of 12 children. The famous singer has eight biological siblings and three half-siblings. Here is everything you should know about her siblings.

Terence Dorsey

Terence was born on 8 August 1981, and he is Charla's firstborn child from her previous relationship. He is an American athlete known for being a former lacrosse player for the University of Maryland.

The famous athlete first played for Woodlawn High School in Baltimore before joining the Community College of Baltimore County-Essex (CCBB Essex). He is also a well-known author and has written books such as Purpose of Life, My Testimony, and A Steel 22 Life.

Unique Dorsey

Unique is the older half-sister of the American rapper. She went to Arundel High School in Gambrills, Maryland, before proceeding to the Community College of Baltimore County. She is a mother of two children and lives in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tessa Manning Malone

Tessa is the firstborn child of Charla and Eugene, born in 1989. She was reportedly married on 9 April 2006, although she has not disclosed much about her personal life. Tessa works as a chef.

Obadiah Malone

Obadiah was born in 1992 to Charla and Eugene Malone. He by Baltimore Police on 27 December 2022 and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Obadiah was linked to the shooting of a 39-year-old man on 10 October 2022 in the Southwest Baltimore area.

Latifa Tesehki Malone

Latifa is an aspiring music artist and social media personality like her sister Chrisean Rock. She was born on 29 May 1993 and is 30 years old. Some of her hit songs include Everyday Black Girl, Thinking Bout You, I Need Love, Toxic, and Broken.

Apart from the above list, the famous social media personality also has other siblings. They include Terine, Eugene, Chastity, Pedey, and Sierra Dorsey Malone.

Chrisean Rock's baby

The reality TV personality disclosed to the public on 7 May 2023 on her Instagram account that she was 20 weeks pregnant with Blueface's child. Initially, Blueface questioned the paternity of the child.

The famous singer was uncertain whether Chrisean Rock’s unborn baby was his and even demanded a paternity test be done. He has since admitted that the unborn baby is most likely his. The couple is currently searching for potential names for their forthcoming baby.

Chrisean and Blueface are known for their messy breakup. The two have sparked several controversies since 2020 with their on-and-off relationship.

What is Chrisean Rock's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is $2 million as of 2023. Her primary source of income is her successful career as a singer, model, social media star, and dancer.

How tall is Chrisean Rock?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-24-35 inches or 81-60-88 centimetres.

Fast facts about Chrisean Rock

Who is Chrisean Rock? She is a famous social media personality, singer, model, and dancer. What is Chrisean Rock's ethnicity? The influencer is of African-American ethnicity. What is Chrisean Rock's age? She is 23 years old as of 2023. When is Chrisean Rock's birthday? She was born on 14 March 2000. Who are Chrisean Rock's parents? Her parents are Charla and Eugene Arthur Malone. Who are Chrisean Rock's siblings? She has eight biological siblings and three half-siblings. Some of her siblings include Tessa Manning, Terence and Obadiah Malone. What is Chrisean Rock's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Chrisean Rock is a well-known social media personality, singer, and dancer. She is popularly recognised for her hit songs like Word to my brother and Rainy Days. Chrisean Rock's parents have been instrumental in shaping the social media influencer into the person she is today, regardless of their shortcomings.

