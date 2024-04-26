A young Nigerian boy suffered a serious setback in his quest for tertiary education as he made a costly error while taking his JAMB exam

At the start of his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the boy mistakenly clicked the submit button

The UTME candidate's saddening story was shared by his pal on social media and generated mixed reactions

A Nigerian man has recalled how his pal mistakenly clicked the submit button at the start of his UTME.

@princejoexclusive stated that the UTME candidate made the costly error after months of preparations.

The boy mistakenly clicked the submit button at the beginning of his UTME. The image on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Wavebreakmedia, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

"Based on true life story, I didn't know if I should laugh at the guy or should cry for him," @princejoexclusive captioned his post on TikTok.

@princejoexclusive had made a video inspired by his pal's JAMB UTME predicament and sent netizens into a frenzy.

The boy's mistake implies that he would fail the exam as there would be no score to be calculated for him on any of the subjects.

People shared their thoughts on the incident.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the UTME candidate's misfortune

kiara-017 said:

"Happened to someone in my center."

bad_person_ said:

"U can just press submit like that the submit logo will appear after one hour during the exam not immediately u log in."

sommycita said:

"But if u press submit.

"They will ask u are you sure u want to submit yes or no so u choose again."

jenny said:

"Na to go cut generator wire b d nxt move nah."

UTME candidate denied entry laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UTME candidate who was not allowed to take the exam had cried out to JAMB on social media.

A disappointed Afeez explained that he had arrived at the venue in Oyo town by 7:30 a.m. but was still not allowed to take the exam.

Afeez said he travelled all the way from Osun State to the exam venue and experienced heavy downpours that morning, which affected his movement.

Female student begs JAMB to reschedule exam

In another related story, a female student had begged JAMB to reschedule her exam after arriving late to her venue.

The sad female student asked netizens what to do and if it was possible to reschedule the examination she missed.

Taking to a Facebook page, JAMB 2024 CONNECT UPDATES, she asked her fellow students and other members of the forum to profer solutions. Emmanuel Favour said her examination was set for 7 am but couldn't make it to the venue on time due to traffic.

