Bert Kreischer’s kids: get to know Georgia and Ila Kreischer

Bert Kreischer is an American podcaster, actor, stand-up comedian, and reality TV host. He is well known for his roles in movies and TV shows such as Prepare to Meet Thy God, The Shield, and Alpha Mail. Apart from his career, the comedian is a family man. Who are Bert Kreischer's kids?

Bert Kreischer attends the premiere of Whitney presents The OnlyFans Roast of Bert Kreischer on OFTV at Sunset at the Edition in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Bert Kreischer, popularly known as The Machine, is a famous podcaster. He hosts a sitcom podcast called Bertcast on the All Things Comedy network. He also co-hosts two other podcasts with comedian Tom Segura and actor Bill Burr. Aside from his thriving career, many would like to learn more about his kids.

Who is Bert Kreischer?

The American standup comedian was born on 3 November 1972 in St. Petersburg, Florida. His parents, Al and Gege, raised him in Tampa, Florida.

The podcaster went to a private Jesuit high school. He later joined Florida State University, pursuing an English undergraduate degree. While there, he was featured in an article in Rolling Stone in 1997. In 2009 he got his first comedy special, Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb, on Comedy Central.

The podcaster is married to LeeAnn Kemp, a popular actress, writer, YouTuber, and podcaster. She is known for her roles in films and TV series such as, Where My Moms At? and Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco.

Bert Kreischer's kids

Who are Bert Kreischer's children? The podcaster is a father to two daughters. Below is what is known about them.

Georgia Kreischer

Bert Kreischer daughter Georgia. Photo: @leeannkreischer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is an American celebrity child best known for being The Machine's daughter. What is Georgia Kreischer's age? Georgia is 19 years old as of 2023. She was born on 8 June 2004 and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She has been getting media attention since birth due to her parent's fame. Georgia lives with her parents and sister in Los Angeles, California.

Being the daughter of celebrity parents, she lives a lavish lifestyle. The young celebrity has been featured in the self-credited TV series The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (2020).

What is Georgia Kreischer's college? Her college details are not available to the public. She previously attended Louisville High School, where she graduated in June 2022. While at school, she played softball games.

Ila Kreischer

Ila Kreischer the daughter of Bert Kreischer. Photo: @leeannkreischer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ila is the youngest of the actors children. Ila is a French name that means 'From the island.' Her family gave her the nickname 'Ilaker'.

What is Ila Kreischer's age? Ila is 16 years old as of 2023. she was born on 19 July 2007, and her Zodiac sign is Cancer. She grew up alongside her elder sister Georgia in Los Angele California.

Ila attends a private school in California, and she says her sister leaving high school helped her come into her space. She depends on her celebrity parents, who are multimillionaires.

Although Ila has yet to establish a career path, she is featured in the TV series The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (2020). The celebrity child loves pets and is not active on social media, although her pictures appear on her mom's Instagram page.

FAQs

Who is Bert Kreischer? He is a famous American podcaster, stand-up comedian, and reality TV host. Is Bert Kreischer married? Yes, the comedian is married to LeeAnn Kemp. What does LeeAnn Kreischer do? She is an American actress, podcaster, and writer. Where do Bert Kreischer and his family live? He resides in Los Angeles, California, with his family. Who are Bert Kreischer's daughters? The comedian has two daughters, Georgia and Ila. How old are Bert Kreischer's daughters? Georgia is 19 years as of June 2023, and Ila is 15 years old as of June 2023. What is Bert Kreischer's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian's net worth is approximately $8 million as of 2023.

Bert Kreischer's kids are Georgia and Ila. The age difference between the oldest and youngest child is three years. Their mother is LeeAnn Kemp, an actress, writer, and podcaster.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lilli Kay's biography. Lilli is a well-known American actress. She is famous for her roles in films like This Is Not A Love Letter, Yellowstone, and Your Honor. Other than acting, she also sings and plays guitar.

Lilli started acting in 2018 when she landed her first acting gig as Ruby Bragg in the TV series Madam Secretary. She is also a former member of the Roundabout Theatre Company. Lilli's hobbies include, archery, stage fighting, and swordplay.

Source: Legit.ng