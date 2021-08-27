Jahoo’s biography: what is known about the musical artist?

Jaho Aghogho Esiri, professionally known as Jahoo, is a young Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter. He recently rose to stardom after the release of his song Dreaming In Sorrows.

A photo of the musical artist. Photo: @jahoomusic

Source: Instagram

Who is Jahoo the musical artist, and where does he come from? Jahoo's bio here reveals the most interesting facts about his career progression. Read on to find out more about the young musical artist.

Profile summary

Real name: Jaho Aghogho Esiri

Jaho Aghogho Esiri Nickname: Jahoo

Jahoo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 4 May 2004

4 May 2004 Age: 17 years old (as of 2021)

17 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Delta, Nigeria

: Delta, Nigeria Current residence: Delta, Nigeria

Delta, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Okodaso Peace

Okodaso Peace Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Rapper, singer, and a songwriter

Jahoo's biography

Jaho Aghogho Esiri, known as Jahoo, was born in Delta State, Nigeria, to his mother, Okodaso Peace. He has not disclosed any details about his biological father.

Although Jahoo has not revealed many details about his family, his mom and sister often show their unwavering support for him on social media. In fact, on Jahoo's 17th birthday, his mother publicly shared her heartfelt birthday wishes to him.

As a symbol of love and support to his son, Okodaso Peace, Jahoo's mom, often uploads photos of his son on her Instagram page.

Jahoo's age

How old is the musical artist? Jahoo was born on 4 May 2004. So as of 2021, he is 17 years old. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

A photo of the young Nigerian rapper. Photo: @okodaso_peace

Source: Instagram

Career

Jahoo specializes in the Hip-hop and rap genre. At a very young age, he has managed to discover his musical talent. He rose to fame following his song called Dreaming In Sorrows.

In January 2017, at the age of 13, Jahoo wrote his first single named Better Off Alone, which was later released in 2020. The young musical artist has also managed to be featured in a song titled Loyalty which was written by his fellow music artists, Pa, 3g, and Bloodmoney Tae.

The young Nigerian rapper released his second single album named Purple Haze in January 2020. In addition to that, he wrote a song titled; I don wanna go home, where he featured his fellow upcoming musical artist called Young Drake.

Here is a list of Jahoo's songs

College Freedom

Correct Guy Beat

Emotional Damage

Aside from writing his own songs, the young musical artist has also done some song covers. Here are some of the covers he has done.

Robbery by Juice World

Hear me calling by Juice World

My heart hurts by Dax

Social media

A photo of Jahoo smiling. Photo: @jahoomusic

Source: Instagram

Jahoo is on Facebook with the name @jahoomusic and has more than 1.3k followers and likes as of writing. He is also on Instagram with the handle, @jahoomusic, with followers of more than 1.4k following the sixteen posts that he has uploaded on his page. In addition to that, Jahoo is on Twitter with the handle, @jahoomusic.

Jahoo is a young, determined Nigerian rapper, singer, and upcoming songwriter who has showcased his musical potential in the music industry.

READ ALSO: Top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria and their net worth 2021

Legit.ng published an article about richest musicians in Nigeria. If you are interested in the world of music, you will probably want to know the answer to the question: "Who are the richest musicians in Nigeria?" and "How wealthy are the richest musicians in Nigeria?"

These famous and richest musicians make money for themselves and enhance the country's reputation in Africa and internationally. Read on to find out more about the top 30 wealthiest musicians in Nigeria. Find pout which musicians in Nigeria are the richest and what their net worths are in this interesting piece by legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng