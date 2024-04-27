A young Nigerian man got many applauding his investment move as he built a multi-flat house for rent

The young landlord thanked God for the blessing as people said that he must have spent millions of naira

The beautiful house had a staircase in the middle that led to each floor and the entrance to different flats

A young Nigerian man has made a significant investment into his life by building a multi-tenament house.

He (@shawalin_) showed the moment the house was decked with iron rods and concerts. He supervised the project.

The house had some scaffolds before it was completed. Photo source: @shawalin

Flats for rents

The man painted the building to attract prospective tenants willing to rent flats. The interior had a POP design.

He had many water tanks installed in the house. Towards the end of his video, he posed in front of the building.

Nigerians celebrated his investment as some tried to guess how much he sunk into the big project.

Manager Divi said:

"I dont know you but this is a lifetime investment,congratulation God way do am for you make e do for me and for every body that commented."

Princewill said:

"Baba i no know you but na man you be."

JNR said:

"E be like say na me and you wise pass. Better investment!"

Obitee said:

"Congrats..To build no easy...ordinary Decking my 6 bedroom duplex chop me 13m last month...I go finish sha..In Jesus name."

DjFreshyo said:

"200m well spent."

davidsean said:

"Una go buy small land build big mansion on top. God way do your won go do mine."

Anita said:

"God I see what u are doing for others ,I connect my husband,dad and my brothers to this testimony,God please, remember them, congratulations man."

sabinwa said:

"With the structure of the house I don know sey na Igbo man you be."

johnbabatunde293 said:

"Congratulations bro, but next time invest in service apartment. rentage take a longer time to recoup."

Micklefx said:

"Omo see as u did it as of it was easy.. congrats.. over 100m plus was spent here indeed."

