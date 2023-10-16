That Girl Lay Lay Alaya High’s age, height, parents, siblings

Alaya High is an American rapper, singer, actress, and social media sensation. She is best known for starring in the Nickelodeon comedy series That Girl Lay Lay. She also hit the headlines after releasing her debut single, Go Lay Lay Go, in 2018. Do you know Alaya High’s age? Learn more about her.

That Girl Lay Lay attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

That Girl Lay Lay began her music career posting rap and hip-hop covers when she was only five. In 2022 and 2023, she was nominated for the NAACP Image Awards in the Outstanding Performance by a Youth category. She currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Alaya High Nickname That Girl Lay Lay Gender Female Date of birth 28 January 2007 Age 16 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’7’’ Height in centimetres 143 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilograms 35 Body measurements in inches 26-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 66-61-81 Shoe size 4(US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Mother Antanique Landry Father Acie High Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, rapper, actress, influencer Net worth $2 million Instagram @thatgirllaylay

What is Alaya High’s age?

How old is That Girl Lay Lay? She is 16 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 January 2007. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. The young rapper was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States.

Alaya High’s parents are Antanique Landry and Acie High. Her mother is a fitness trainer, while her father is an established music artist. Acie is known for his hit songs like Kanye Mad, Be Honest, None Realer, and Fall Back.

Who are Alaya High’s siblings? The American rapper has a younger brother whose name is not publicly available.

Career

She is an established singer, rapper, actress and social media personality. She garnered fame posting freestyle videos while sitting in her father's car on Instagram. When she was 11, the American rapper signed a record deal with Empire Distribution, making her the youngest-ever female rapper to sign to a music label.

The singer has released several albums, including Tha Cheat Code (2018), All Tha Way Lit Up (2019), and Recess Is Over (2020).

Her fame in the entertainment industry has seen her perform in various shows, including the 2019 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the 2020 Nickelodeon's All-Star Nickmas Holiday Spectacular.

That Girl Lay Lay’s songs

The singer has released around five albums and 1 EP, with several tracks. Below are some of Lay’s most popular songs:

Go Lay Lay Go

Get To Lovin'

Mama

Long Hair

Stop Playin

Show and Tell

Jingle Rock Baby

Tik Tok

Big Bankk

A World By Us!

Do What I Want

I'm That (Sped Up)

Alaya High's movies and TV shows

The up-and-coming actress made her acting debut in 2022 in Side Hustle. According to IMDb, below are some of the movies and TV shows she has been featured in.

Side Hustle (2022)

(2022) TheTiny Chef Show (2022)

(2022) The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming (2022)

(2022) That Girl Lay Lay (2021–2023)

The internet sensation has a self-titled YouTube channel where she uploads her music videos. She has over 2.17 million subscribers at the time of writing. She is also active on Instagram, boasting over 1.7 million followers.

What is That Girl Lay Lay's net worth?

Alaya High, aka That Girl Lay Lay, attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

The American rapper has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her primary source of income is her music and acting career.

What is Alaya High’s height?

The internet sensation stands 4 feet 7 inches (143 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 77 pounds (35 kilograms).

FAQs

Why is That Girl Lay Lay famous? She is widely recognised for starring in the Nickelodeon comedy series That Girl Lay Lay. What is that girl Layla's real name? Her real name is Alaya High. Where is Lay Lay from? She hails from Houston, Texas, United States. How old is That Girl Lay Lay? The American rapper is 16 years old as of 2023. Who are Alaya High’s parents? Her mom, Antanique Landry, is a fitness trainer, while her father, Acie High, is a music artist and rap singer. Who are Alaya High’s siblings? She has a younger brother. Who is Alaya High’s boyfriend? The American singer and actress is presumably single and has not revealed any details regarding her dating life. What is That Girl Lay Lay's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million. What is Alaya High’s height? The internet sensation stands 4 feet 7 inches (143 centimetres) tall.

That Girl Lay Lay is a rapper, singer, actress and social media sensation from the United States. Alaya High’s age has not stopped her from pursuing her dreams. She has released around five albums with several songs and is an up-and-coming actress.

Legit.ng recently published Stephen Sanchez's biography. He is a singer-songwriter and social media personality from the United States. The musical artist hails from Northern California, USA, and resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Stephen Sanchez is widely recognised for his popular songs such as Until I Found You, Because of You and Hold Her While You Can. Besides his music career, he commands a massive following on TikTok and YouTube. Is Stephen Sanchez married? Find out more about the singer here.

Source: Legit.ng