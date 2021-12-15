Domelipa’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, TikTok

Domelipa is a Mexican social media personality and TikTok star. Her TikTok channel has gained significant popularity due to the lip-syncing and choreographed videos.

Mexican TikTok star wearing a red and black outfit. Photo: @domelipa

Source: Instagram

Dominik won The TikToker To Watch Award in 2019. As a result, she was on the cover of Tu magazine that ran the competition.

Profile summary

Birth name: Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo

Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo Famously known as: Domelipa, Dominik Lipa

Domelipa, Dominik Lipa Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 August, 2001

27 August, 2001 Domelipa’s age: 20 years old (as of 2021)

20 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Monterrey, Mexico

Monterrey, Mexico Current residence: Monterrey, Mexico

Monterrey, Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-34

34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-86

86-66-86 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Norma

Norma Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Daniel Esquiaqui

Daniel Esquiaqui Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @domelipa

@domelipa TikTok: @domelipa

Domelipa’s biography

The TikToker was born on 27 August, 2001. What is Domelipa’s birth sign? She is a Virgo. Her mother's name is Norma. She has two brothers, namely Kevin and Gabriel.

What is Domelipa’s real name?

Her name is Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo.

Where was Domelipa born?

She was born in Monterrey, Mexico. Elizabeth comes from a Christian family.

What is Domelipa’s nationality?

Social media personality, Dominik posing for a photo in her car. Photo: @domelipa

Source: Instagram

Dominik's nationality is Mexican.

How old is Domelipa?

She is 20 years old as of 2021. The TikTok star celebrates her birthday on the 27th of August each year.

Why is Domelipa famous?

She is a social media influencer with a huge following on TikTok and Instagram.

TikTok

As a young girl, Dominik loved dancing; however, she did not know that this would become her career. She made her TikTok debut in 2018 and started posting dancing videos that caught the eyes of many on the platform.

The TikTok celebrity has collaborated with a Mexican and Colombian TikTokers called Strangers Team. In 2020, she joined the CheliHouse TikTokers group.

She has amassed a vast following on the platform. Currently, Dominik has over 46.7 million followers and over 2.7 billion likes. She usually posts lip-syncing, dance, and lifestyle videos.

Instagram

Dominik is also famous on Instagram. She created her Instagram account in July 2015. The TikTok star uses the platform to post her photos. Currently, she has over 15.9 million followers.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel which she launched in June 2018. Her first video is called 50 Things About Me. She uploaded it in July 2018.

The Mexican Internet personality is also a businessperson. She owns a shop where she sells T-shirts, hoodies, tops, and sweatpants.

Who is Domelipa dating?

Mexican internet personality posing on the red carpet. Photo: @domelipa

Source: Instagram

Dominik has dated several internet personalities in the past, including Ilika Cruz, Kevlex Pazmino, and Rodrigo Contreras.

As of 2022, Domelipa’s boyfriend is Daniel Esquiaqui, commonly known as Dekko. He is a musician from Barranquilla, Colombia. Their relationship has been public since September 2021.

What are Domelipa’s height and weight?

The online personality is 5 feet 3 inches tall (160cm). Her body weight is 132 pounds (60 kg).

What is Domelipa’s net worth?

It is alleged that she is worth $1.5 million. That said, this information has not been confirmed.

Domelipa is a Mexican online personality who has become popular due to her lip-syncing and dance videos on TikTok. She has collaborated with the famous group of TikTokers like Stranger Team and CheliHouse.

