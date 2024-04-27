Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, has reacted to a portrait of President Bola Tinubu similar to the one he took during his days at the presidential villa

The former presidential photographer commended Nosa Asemota, President Tinubu's photographer, stating that he had a similar blurred picture during his time too

However, some Nigerians reacting to the photos were not comfortable with his response, saying the former Buhari's photographer was only trying to be civil

Bayo Omoboriowo, the former photographer of the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to a blurred portrait of President Bola Tinubu.

Responding to the picture which was being placed side with that of Buhari with the same pose and place, Omoboriowo said he had a similar picture during his day at the presidential villa and believed President Tinubu's photographer was going to higher places.

President Bola Tinubu's similar portrait of Buhari has amassed reactions from Nigerians Photo Credit: @Mz_Tosyn

Source: Twitter

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the picture to express their reactions. They urged the former presidential photographer to call a spade a spade.

Omoboriowo's response reads:

"Sorry, I just got back to my phone; the point is, at the end of the day, we are all creatives & creativity has different perspectives. I have a similar image & it was celebrated back then… the guy is on a journey to greatness, and we shall continue to celebrate him and his efforts!"

Below are some of their comments.

A Nigerian identified as @xagreat condemned the picture. He wrote:

"Bayo, you know quite well that the portrait is supposed to blur the background not blur the person who is been photographed. That picture is wack."

Another user, @YusufTahirAdamu, said:

"Abeggy!! What’s all this English? We should tell him the truth. He is bad!!"

A user identified as @_Logor urged the former presidential photographer not to explain. He tweeted:

"Bayo please don’t indulge, na engagement farming tactics! Dem just want make you explain tire my Oga!"

Israel Innocent said President Tinubu's photographer, Nosa Asemota, was still learning. His comment reads:

"He is just 1 year in the business while you have spent 8 years already. They should free the guy."

Hakeem Salaam said:

"Shoot from a different angle or alter his perspective. He might not have the luxury of time, and that is where creativity comes in. He could have created a visually different image of the president rather than attempt to recreate an iconic image of his predecessor."

See the tweet here:

