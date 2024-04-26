Faleye Oluwatomiwa was one of the top scorers in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME)

The brilliant lad scored 331, which saw him get admitted into Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

In an interview, the OAU undergraduate opened up about his reading pattern and the sacrifices he made to score high

A Nigerian boy, Faleye Oluwatomiwa, who scored 331 in the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam, said there was nothing new in the UTME.

Oluwatomiwa stated this during an interview centred on his stellar performance in the 2023 UTME.

Oluwatomiwa speaks on his reading pattern

When the interviewer asked what his reading pattern was, Oluwatomiwa said he did not have a specific reading period.

He recalled how he read late into the night and defied his father's directive to stop staying awake past 12 midnight

"I don't have a specific time to read. Any free time I have I just read.

"There was a time he actually stopped me from staying awake past 12. He was like, "Don't kill yourself".

"Reading is not something you just do at your comfort zone...Most times, I don't sleep at night and my dad used to complain...," Oluwatomiwa said.

He emphasised the importance of studying past questions and staying committed to set goals.

Oluwatomiwa's UTME feat shot him to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), where he is currently studying medicine and surgery, after becoming the overall best student in his post-UTME with a score of 89.775/100.

Reactions trail Faleye Oluwatomiwa's interview

fawazy07 said:

"I won ask something Shey he guide? Cause all this one ko concern me."

blud yapping said:

"I no read I score 186 I still enter electronics and computer engineering."

amodu femi said:

"I have a sister that scored 350+ and 93 in ui post jamb."

BOLAJI OF GAPOSA said:

"Ehh guy jamb is a luck examination because you got 331 by luck you turn motivation speaker."

Tegilo$ said:

"U fit get 400 make u nor still get admission no cap."

Oladimeji Azeez said:

"I did utme when it was jamb, I scored 246, it worths more than this 331 in 2023 utme."

Blessing said:

"What if I read all through the night and forgot immediately I enter the hall ??"

How to score 380 and above in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an education expert had shared how one can score 380 and above in UTME.

Speaking in Lagos during the 2023 Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI) Scholars’ Day attended by Legit.ng, Prince Ogungbayi said UTME candidates can “break more academic grounds” like Miss Umeh Nkechinyere who topped the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB’s) scoring chart this year with an outstanding mark of 360/400.

The education expert stated that Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, desires to see groundbreaking achievements by UTME candidates.

