Quinton Anderson Reynolds biography: Who is Burt Reynolds’ son?

Quinton Anderson Reynolds is the child of late actor Burton Reynolds and actress Loni Anderson. His celebrity parents paved the way for his career in the entertainment industry. However, he works behind the scenes, unlike them. Recently, he gained much media attention after his father's will was made public.

The camera operator arrives at the debut of the Southern California location of Michael Feinstein's new supper club Feinstein's at Vitello's in Studio City, California. Photo: @Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Quinton Anderson Reynolds grew up in the limelight. He would accompany his famous parents to events as a little boy. He lost his father to a heart attack in 2018. Read on to learn more about his childhood, career, and family.

Profile summary

Full name Quinton Anderson Reynolds Gender Male Date of birth 31st August 1988 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Father Burt Reynolds Mother Loni Anderson Profession Camera operator, editor, and digital imaging technician

Who is Quinton Anderson Reynolds?

Quinton Anderson Reynolds is a camera operator, editor, post-production assistant, and digital imaging technician. He has been working in the television and film industry since 2011. His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is White.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' age

The digital imaging technician is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 31st August 1988 in California, United States of America, and his Zodiac sign is Virgo.

Loni Anderson and her son at the Spooky Empire Horror Convention at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. Photo: @Manny Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Who is Quinton Anderson Reynolds' mother?

The camera operator's mother is Loni Kaye Anderson. She is a renowned actress best known for portraying the role of Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. Her acting skills in this production earned her three Golden Globe Award nominations and two Emmy nominations.

Loni Kaye Anderson also has a daughter named Deidra Hoffman (born Dedra Kaye Hasselberg) from her first marriage to Bruce Hasselberg. The actress adopted Quinton together with her late ex-husband, Burt, immediately after his birth.

She was married to Burt from 29th April 1988 to 17th June 1994. The couple adopted their son after discovering they could not get one together.

How many kids did Burt Reynolds have?

Burt had one son, Quinton, whom he adopted with Loni Kaye Anderson in 1988. The actor died of a heart attack on 6th September 2018 at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.

Who is Quinton Anderson Reynolds' biological father?

The camera operator's biological parents have not been disclosed in public. Therefore, the name of his biological father remains unknown.

Educational background

Burt and Loni ensured their son got quality education. They took him to schools in California for his elementary and high school education. He then proceeded to California State University, where he pursued a degree in arts.

Career

The camera operator was exposed to the film and television industry when he was little. Therefore, it did not come as a surprise that he worked in the same industry as his parents. Although his parents were almost always in front of the camera, he chose to work behind the scenes.

He is a talented camera operator, editor, digital imaging technician, and post-production assistant who has worked on numerous shows and movies. He has 24 editorial credits and 34 credits in the camera and electrical department, and some of these are listed below.

Editorial credits

Mega Python vs. Gatoroid (2011)

(2011) Almighty Thor (2011)

(2011) The Amityville Haunting (2011)

(2011) Zombie Apocalypse (2011)

(2011) A Haunting in Salem (2011)

(2011) Battle of Los Angeles (2011)

(2011) Nazis at the Center of the Earth (2012)

(2012) Grimm's Snow White (2012)

(2012) Nazis at the Center of the Earth (2012)

(2012) 2-Headed Shark Attack (2012)

(2012) Sharknado (2013)

(2013) 100 Degrees Below Zero (2013)

(2013) Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story (2015)

Camera and electrical department credits

Escape from Polygamy (2013)

(2013) Zombie Night (2013)

(2013) Dear Secret Santa (2013)

(2013) All I Want for Christmas (2013)

(2013) One-Minute Time Machine (2014)

(2014) Blood Lake: Attack of the Killer Lampreys (2014)

(2014) Christmas in Palm Springs (2014)

(2014) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2015)

(2015) The Flight Before Christmas (2015)

(2015) His Double Life (2016)

(2016) Minutes to Midnight (2018)

(2018) Wait for It (2022)

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' net worth

There is no official communication about the camera operator's net worth. However, it is known that he was raised in a wealthy family, and he has an income from his work in Holywood. At the time of his demise, Burt Reynolds' net worth was $3 million. His mother's net worth is about $12 million.

Is Quinton Reynolds married?

The digital imaging technician is yet to get married. He keeps details of his private life away from the media.

Burt Reynolds and son during 4th Annual Taurus World Stunt Awards at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Did Burt Reynolds leave his son money?

Recently, fans asked many questions about Burt Reynolds' son's inheritance. It was discovered that the late actor intentionally left his son out of his will. In a will signed in October 2011, the late actor ordered his estate to be executed by his niece Nancy Lee Brown Hess.

What happened to Quinton Reynolds? The camera operator was not exempted from his father's will. In fact, the actor mentioned his son once in the document, making it clear he did not disinherit him and had made provisions for him in his trust.

Height and weight

Burt Reynolds' son is 5' 10" or 178 centimetres tall, and weighs about 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Quick facts about Quinton Anderson Reynolds

Quinton is He is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 31st August 1988.

Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds are his adoptive parents, and nothing about his biological parents has been revealed so far.

He is an alumnus of California State University.

He works behind the scenes in the film and television industry as a camera operator, editor, post-production assistant, and digital imaging technician.

Quinton Anderson Reynolds is the son of the late Hollywood star Burt Reynolds and his ex-wife, Loni Anderson. He also works in the film industry, albeit behind the scenes, as a camera assistant and an editorial official.

READ ALSO: Jermelle Simon’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Jermelle Simon’s biography. Simon is a renowned actor, movie producer and fitness coach from the United States. He is popularly known for his roles in The Upshaws, Tattoo Nightmares and Animal Kingdom.

Simon started his acting career in 2011 when he first appeared in a television show titled Why We Pray. Besides acting, he is a producer credited for producing the movie Aged Out.

Source: Legit.ng