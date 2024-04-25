Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has urged President Bola Tinubu to invest significantly in agriculture to make life easy for Nigerians

As the naira struggles against the dollar, Primate Ayodele released what he called "prophetical messages on the Nigerian economy"

Legit.ng reports that the outspoken cleric projected that the Nigerian economy will fluctuate, will be unstable, and inflation rates will rise astronomically

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has declared that the dollar is not Nigeria's problem.

Ayodele spoke in a video he shared across his social media pages recently.

Primate Ayodele advises President Bola Tinubu on Nigeria's economy. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the outspoken cleric, President Bola Tinubu should be keen on making Nigeria self-sufficient in food production.

Ayodele said:

"All this economic team you (President Tinubu) put together, they are deceiving you sir.

"Mr President, this is what the Lord say I should tell you. If this government fails, they will blame you. All the people you put there, they are just there for them to make name and money. You are the one struggling and working, and what you are struggling for is not getting results."

He added:

"Food items remain expensive. I said it that dollar has never been our problem. Dollar is not an issue at this juncture. Mr President, if anything happens to your government, you are going to be blamed.

"Food is still expensive. Why is Garri still N65,000? Rice, all these prices they are putting on the internet, they are just using it to deceive you, Mr President. The economy is still hard."

Primate Ayodele urged authorities to invest in agriculture in order to bring down the price of food commodities.

Dollar to Naira: Ayodele shares “prophetic insights”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele said the dollar-to-naira exchange rate will fluctuate between N800 and N1,200.

According to him, the CFA franc will be stronger than the naira under the current realities.

The cleric said he had not seen anything better, "for the future looks gloomy".

