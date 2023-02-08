Biography of Ben from Below Deck: life before and after the show

Benjamin Robinson is a British-American chef best recognised as Ben from Below Deck. He was featured in the 2013 reality TV show. Ben is also a certified health coach and social media personality.

Little was known about Benjamin before he joined Below Deck’s cast. His popularity skyrocketed after being featured in the reality TV show, and he currently boasts thousands of followers across social media platforms. Ben from Below Deck is also a qualified health coach.

Full name Benjamin Robinson Gender Male Date of birth 30 December 1980 Age 42 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Oxford, England Current residence Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA Nationality British-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Suzanne Father Patrick Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Kiara Cabral School Elstree School College Bradfield College Profession Master chef, reality TV star, certified health coach Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @benstogram Twitter @BenRobinsonChef Facebook @BenRobinsonChef

Ben from Below Deck’s biography

The professional chef was born into a family of four siblings in Oxford, England. He was raised by his parents, Suzanne and Patrick Robinson, alongside his siblings, James, Andrew, and Kate. Ben Robinson’s dad is a novelist and newspaper columnist known for writing novels such as Lone Survivor and Nimitz Class. His parents relocated to Florida, USA, when he was young.

Where did Ben Robinson go to school?

He completed his high school education in 1993 at Elstree School and later attended Bradfield College until 1999. The chef is also said to have attended the University of Florida to pursue a culinary course.

How old is Ben from Below Deck?

Ben Robinson’s age is 42 years old as of February 2023. The reality TV star was born on 30 December 1980. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Chef Ben from Below Deck doing now?

He is a professional chef offering private catering services in different parts of the world. He honed his culinary skills working under Italian chefs in Florence and also gained an apprenticeship at the three-star Michelin Star restaurant The Fat Duck in the UK.

He boasts immense catering experience, including being a head chef on yachts for over a decade. He is also a certified health coach specialising in weight loss, cancer, and addiction.

The chef is best known for roles in Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. He has also appeared in the 2021 TV series Wentworth.

He is also a social media personality with a sizable following on different platforms, where he shares pictures and videos about recipes and his lifestyle. He has 888 thousand, 400 thousand and over a thousand followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, respectively, as of writing.

Why did Chef Ben leave Below Deck?

The chef revealed that he decided to quit the show after season four to concentrate on his career as a private chef. He added that the appearance on the TV show was not the end game but a stepping stone to greater opportunities in his career.

How much is chef Ben Robinson worth?

The social media personality is alleged to have a net worth of approximately $2.5 million. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his career as a private chef and reality TV star.

Does Ben Robinson have a wife?

The celebrity chef is not married but is currently in a relationship with Kiara Cabral. Ben Robinson’s girlfriend gained public attention in May 2020 after the chef shared her photo on his Instagram page.

Previously, Ben dated fellow Below Deck reality TV star Stew Emily Warburton-Adams. They called it quits in 2017.

How tall is Below Deck Ben?

He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Fast facts about Ben from Below Deck

When is Ben Robinson’s birthday? He marks his birthday on 30 December every year and was born in 1980. How old is Ben from Below Deck? His age is 42 years as of February 2023. Where is Ben from Below Deck? He was born in Oxford, England, but currently lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. What does Ben Robinson do for a living? He is a professional chef, certified health coach, and reality TV personality. What is Ben Robinson’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be approximately $2.5 million. Who is Ben from Below Deck dating? He has been dating Kiara Cabral since May 2020. What is Ben Robinson’s height? His height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

Ben Robinson from Below Deck is a master chef, travelling to different parts of the world to serve his clients. He has exemplary culinary skills and shares recipes with his thousands of followers on social media. The reality TV star and health coach resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

