Meet Chris Brown’s children and their baby mothers

Chris Brown’s career is characterized by worldwide success. However, fatherhood has been his most crucial venture since 2014. Chris Brown’s children have introduced his fans to a new side of his, as has his relationship with their mothers. Find out all you need to know about the multiple award-winning singer and his young family.

How many children does Chris Brown have? Chris Brown, born on 5 May 1989 in Tappahannock, Virginia, is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. Incredible highs and personal challenges have marked his career. However, despite his controversies and busy schedule, Chris Brown makes time to enjoy the joys of fatherhood.

Who are Chris Brown’s children?

Since becoming a father for the first time in 2014, the rapper has made it clear that fatherhood changed his life. How many kids does Chris Brown have? He has three children: Royalty, Aeko and Lovely. Although he generally keeps the details of his fatherhood journey away from the spotlight, he is not shy about being a proud father.

Royalty Brown

Royalty is the musician’s first child. She was born on 27 May 2014. Royalty Brown’s mom is Nia Guzman, an American model and aspiring nurse. Guzman and Brown had an affair while the singer was dating Karrueche Tran.

Brown and Guzman’s relationship didn’t last. Shortly after Guzman got pregnant, the pair broke up and kept the pregnancy private. However, they soon revealed the truth and welcomed Chris Brown’s daughter.

When Royalty was two, her parents were embroiled in a custody battle. Guzman wanted full custody with only limited, supervised visitation for Brown. She also wanted him to increase his child support payment from $2500 to $15000 monthly. The court denied her request and awarded them joint custody. They have since co-parented the child.

Royalty is a model and business owner at just eight years of age. She is the founder of a clothing line, Royalty Brown Collection. She is also the co-founder of Royalty and Sinatra Kids Vitamin C Gummies, along with her sister Sinatra. Additionally, Royalty has brand deals and models for FashionNova Kids. Her father also named a studio album after her in 2015.

Aeko Catori Brown

Aeko Catori is the rapper’s only son, born on 20 November 2019 in Tarzana, California. His mother is American model Ammika Harris. Ammika and Chris were first linked in 2015. Since then, they have had an on-and-off relationship. As of 2023, Ammika appeared to be Chris Brown’s girlfriend as the pair were out and about in Paris.

At just three years of age, Aeko bears a striking resemblance to his father. As a result, his father has nicknamed him Lil CB. Ammika founded a kids’ clothing line in his name; Aeko C is based in Los Angeles, California. Chris Brown’s son doesn’t yet have social media pages like his elder sister.

Lovely Symphani Brown

Lovely is the singer’s youngest daughter. She was born on 7 January 2022 in Los Angeles. Lovely’s mother is an Instagram influencer and model named Diamond Brown. Diamond and the singer have been linked in an on-and-off romance since 2019 when he was dating Ammika Harris.

Who are Chris Brown’s baby mamas?

The rapper has three baby mamas: Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris and Diamond Brown. Interestingly, they are all models. The rapper reportedly has different relationships with the three ladies. However, regardless of his momentary relationships, Chris Brown’s kids and their welfare always take centre stage.

Nia Guzman

Nia was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, but moved to Los Angeles, California. Guzman rose to fame when she dated Chris in 2014. At the time, she was married to her ex-husband Terry Amey, and Chris was dating American actress Karrueche Tran.

Nia’s pregnancy made headlines when tabloids found out she was carrying the singer’s baby. The news caused tension in their respective relationships. Karrueche and Chris split, while Terry and Guzman got divorced. However, Chris and Nia didn’t have a romantic relationship afterwards.

Guzman has three children. Her eldest daughter is Zilla Jade Amey. Zilla is the daughter of her ex-husband Terry. Royalty is her second daughter, while her third daughter, Sinatra, was born in 2019. Guzman has yet to reveal the identity of Sinatra’s father.

Ammika Harris

Harris is a model whose work often takes her travelling around the world. In 2020, when their baby was only a few months old, Harris was stuck in Germany during quarantine. Regardless, she and Chris would FaceTime regularly so Chris would still be a part of his son’s life. After lockdown, she returned to California, where the couple rekindled their romance.

Diamond Brown

Diamond was reportedly friends with the songwriter for several years. They had dated on and off, and she and her friends often followed Chris on tour. However, the couple always kept things casual. Despite the ups and downs in their relationship, Diamond and Chris have remained friendly co-parents. The rapper gifted Diamond a brand-new Tesla in December 2022.

Chris Brown is globally renowned as a hitmaker and talented dancer. Over the last decade, he has added to his image by becoming a responsible father. Chris Brown’s children are a source of pride for the rapper. He has revealed in numerous interviews that fatherhood means everything to him, and he is honoured to have the experience.

