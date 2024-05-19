Who is Tia Kemp, Rick Ross' baby mama? All you need to know about her

Tia Kemp, Rick Ross’ baby mama, attracted public attention in 2003 when her relationship with the rapper became public. She is a Miami-based entrepreneur, video creator, and social media influencer. She is the mother of one of Rick’s six children.

Little was known about Tia Kemp, Rick Ross’ baby mama, until their relationship became public. In their four-year relationship, they had a son, who is now pursuing his dreams of becoming a professional footballer. She has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur and video creator, boasting a significant social media following, especially on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Tiallondra Kemp Gender Female Date of birth 31 October 1987 Age 36 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 3 Profession Entrepreneur, video creator, online influencer Instagram @tia_kemp, @tia_kemp2

Who is Tia Kemp, Rick Ross' baby mama?

As for Tia Kemp’s bio, the American entrepreneur and video creator was born and raised in Miami, Florida, United States. Although in the limelight, due to her relationship with hip-hop artist Rick Ross, Tia is quite confidential regarding her family background and has not disclosed details about her parents and siblings.

She is an American national of African-American ethnicity living in Miami, Florida, United States.

Tia Kemp’s age

When is Tia Kemp’s birthday? She was born on 31 October 1987 and is 36 years old as of May 2024. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Tia Kemp do for a living?

According to Tia Kemp’s Instagram pages, she is an entrepreneur and video creator represented by The Goat of All Time. She boasts a considerable fan following on the platform, on which she shares her lifestyle pictures and videos.

She also uses the platform to endorse brands like The Veneer Collection and House Of Drip Miami. She is also a content creator on TikTok, boasting approximately 356 thousand followers as of writing. She posts engaging videos on TikTok, ranging from lip-syncs to promotional content.

What happened to Tia Kemp and Rick Ross?

Kemp reportedly dated American rapper and record executive Rick Ross. Their relationship began in 2003 after they met at a Miami nightclub. The former couple was together for approximately four years until they parted ways in 2007.

Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend has been in the headlines several times due to feuds with the rapper and his girlfriends. For instance, in January 2024, she traded insults with Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, after Mackey shared a picture of a meal she prepared for him.

In 2009, Rick Ross' baby mama released her autobiography Deeper Than Rap: Clarity, Truth, And Exposure. The book details her childhood-to-motherhood journey, including her relationship with Rick Ross, which she describes as bittersweet with a sour ending.

How many kids did Tia Kemp get?

She is a mother of three children, all sons. She had her first two kids from her marriage to an illicit substance dealer who was sentenced to five years in prison, leaving her jobless with the kids. Even though she has not revealed their names, she is not shy about sharing their pictures on social media.

Her youngest son, William Leonard Roberts III, was born in September 2005, from her relationship with rapper Rick Ross. Tia Kemp and Rick Ross’ child, a football player, graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in October 2023 and reportedly committed to Bethune-Cookman University.

Tia Kemp’s height

The mother of three is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms).

Fast facts about Tia Kemp

Who is Rick Ross' baby mother? The rapper has six children with three baby mamas: Lastona, Tia Kemp, and Briana Camille. Where does Tia Kemp come from? She hails from Miami, Florida, United States. How old is Tia, Rick Ross's baby mom? She is 36 years old as of May 2024. Her date of birth is 31 October 1987. What is Tia Kemp’s job? She is an entrepreneur, video creator, and social media influencer. Who is Tia Kemp's child? Her son with hip-hop artist Rick Ross is William Leonard Roberts III, an American football player. She also has two sons from a past relationship. Is Tia Kemp dating someone? After her relationship with Rick Ross ended, she has not revealed details of her love life; therefore, she is presumably single. How tall is Tia Kemp? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Tia Kemp, Rick Ross’ baby mama, is the mother of the rapper’s second child. She thrives as an entrepreneur and video creator, working with multiple brands on social media where she has a significant audience. The mother of three sons resides in her hometown, Miami, Florida, United States.

