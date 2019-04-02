Who is Damon Thomas? Bio and top 10 facts about Kim Kardashian's first husband

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians probably know a great deal about Kim's ex-husbands. Who is Damon Thomas? He is a well-known American music director, record producer, entrepreneur, and singer. Besides his decorated career in the entertainment industry, he is also known for being Kim Kardashian's first husband. Thomas has played instrumental roles in the production of numerous film soundtracks as well as tracks by famous artists such as R. Kelly, Chris Brown, Lionel Richie, and Pink.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Name: Damon Thomas

Damon Thomas Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 15th December 1970

15th December 1970 Age: 50 years old (as of September 2021)

50 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Calabasas, California, United States

Calabasas, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Height in centimetres: 175.2

175.2 Weight in pounds: 165.34

165.34 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Bald

Bald Eye colour: Black

Black Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Son: Dimas Thomas

Dimas Thomas Ex-wives: Kim Kardashian and Sarai Tennille Torres

Kim Kardashian and Sarai Tennille Torres Damon Thomas' net worth: $45 million

$45 million University: University of California

University of California Occupation: Record producer, rapper, singer, music director, and entrepreneur

Damon Thomas' bio

Here is a look at the top details about Damon's life.

Childhood and education

How old is Damon Thomas? The renowned producer is 50 years old (as of September 2021). He was born on 15th December 1970. Where was Damon Thomas born? He was born in Calabasas, California, United States.

His father is an accomplished businessman. Damon attended Clovis High School and later joined the University of California. While in high school, he was part of the school's football team, a passion that he pursued further when he joined the Wayne State Wildcats in Nebraska.

Career

After a brief stint playing football, Damon shifted his focus to music. His first-ever production partner was the world-famous Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds. The two worked on some amazing hit singles, including Pink's Most Girls, Faith Evans' Never Gonna Let You Go, and Dru Hill's These Are the Times.

In 1999, Thomas began working with Harvey Mason Jr, a popular session drummer. The two then founded the production group known as Underdog Entertainment that has since then produced music for renowned artists such as Jordin Sparks, Chris Brown, JoJo, Mario, Justin Timberlake, and Lionel Richie.

Besides producing music, Thomas has also worked on the production of numerous film soundtracks.

Damon Thomas and Kim Kardashian's wedding

In January 2000, Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas eloped and began their married life together. Unfortunately, that marked the beginning of a journey that would later end in a messy divorce. When talking about the union and eventual divorce, Kim said that she was high on ecst*sy when she decided to get married.

How old was Damon Thomas when he married Kim Kardashian? At the time of the elopement, Kim was 19 years old, while Damon was 29. Kim then added that her use of ecst*sy was to blame for her poorly thought marriage decision as well as her infamous sex tape with famous singer Ray-J.

How long were Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas married?

The two were married for four years. When did Kim get divorced from Damon Thomas? The renowned reality show actress and entrepreneur got divorced from Thomas at the end of 2004.

Speaking about the divorce, Kim cited emotional and physical abuse as well as Damon's overly controlling nature as her primary reasons for leaving. On the other hand, Damon alleged that he filed for divorce after finding out that Kim had been cheating on him with multiple men.

He also alleged that his then-wife had tricked him into paying for her plastic surgery procedures, including her liposuction.

10 Interesting facts about Damon Thomas

Here are some fun facts about the renowned music producer.

1. He does not have a dedicated Wikipedia page

One would think that a person as famous as Thomas would have their own Wikipedia page. Well, it is not the case with the music producer. A quick Wikipedia search using Damon's name redirects to Underdog Entertainment, the company he co-founded with Harvey Mason Jr.

2. He filed for bankruptcy in 2012

In 2012, Thomas filed for bankruptcy, claiming that the assets he had could not be used to offset the debts he had accumulated. At the time, he was deep in debt to the tune of $3.58 million and only had about $177,000 in assets.

His massive debt included about $2 million in back taxes, $180,000 equity debt, $400,000 regular loan, and $30,000 in child support arrears.

3. He co-founded a record label

Damon's remarkable work in the music industry spans over three decades since his first stint with Babyface. His musical imprint can be found in numerous tracks and films. To add to his already impressive feats, the producer co-founded a record label known as Thomas Krown.

Moncef Dachraoui, an accomplished businessman, is also part of Thomas Krown and has contributed to its remarkable rise into an empire. The record label has produced music for some amazing artists such as Serayah and the E.X.O. band.

4. He produced the music for the Straight Outta Compton biopic

The Straight Outta Compton biopic documents the rise and fall of N.W.A., one of the best hip-hop groups that ever existed. The biopic also looks into the lives of D.J. Yella, dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and Eazy-E. Damon Thomas was tasked with the responsibility of producing and arranging the music for the biopic's soundtrack.

The soundtrack album featured several songs from N.W.A and became a massive success in the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

5. He produced the soundtrack for Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect is inarguably one of the best and most successful musicals of the past few decades. The film featured Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, and Brittany Snow, amongst other prolific stars. As with numerous other film genres, a suitable soundtrack is essential for a musical comedy such as Pitch Perfect.

Damon was asked to produce the soundtrack for the film and its sequel, Pitch Perfect 2. The soundtrack for the first film went on to become one of the best-selling albums in 2012.

6. He created the Dreamgirls soundtrack

Dreamgirls was released in 2006, just about two years after Damon's divorce from Kim. Thomas and Harvey Mason Jr. were asked to produce the film's soundtrack. At the time, Dreamgirls was expected to be a massive success since it had the likes of Beyonce, Eddie Murphy, and Jennifer as part of the cast. The film lived up to its billing.

The movie's soundtrack was a great success, eventually being nominated for two Grammy Awards and an Oscar Award.

7. He would have been a footballer

Before launching his music career alongside Babyface, Damon Thomas played football at a semi-professional level. He was part of the Wayne State Wildcats in Nebraska. While it might be hard to imagine Thomas being something other than a superstar music producer, his passion for football might have taken him down a different path.

8. He was once sued for child upkeep

In April 2007, Thomas was sued by his ex-wife, Sarai Torress, in a Los Angeles Court. The plaintiff named Damon and two of his companies as defendants in the lawsuit. She alleged that the said companies were used to channel money away that should have otherwise been given to her.

She went on to say that Underdog Entertainment had paid Thomas $2.54 million that should have otherwise been used as child support payments to her. The two later settled, although details of the settlement were not disclosed to the public.

9. He has worked with Chris Brown multiple times

Damon and Harvey have worked on multiple projects together, some of the most notable ones involving renowned singer Chris Brown. The two produced the track Up 2 You from the album F.A.M.E. and Turn Up the Music from the album Fortune.

10. He is quite active on Instagram

Thomas has more than 11k followers on Instagram and regularly posts photo and video content. His Instagram account has more than 1700 posts as of October 2021.

Damon Thomas is undoubtedly one of the most successful record producers in the modern-day world. His ability to balance multiple roles in the entertainment industry has contributed to his success. Besides his remarkable work, Thomas has also been in the limelight as a result of his former marriage to another celebrity, Kim Kardashian.

