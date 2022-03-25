Kristopher London’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth
Kristopher London is a well-known British-American YouTuber and social media sensation renowned for his comic content. He was previously a basketball player but had to relinquish his professional basketball dreams due to medical problems.
Kristopher is among the most popular internet sensation and has accrued millions of followers across various social media platforms. Find out more details about his life and career in his bio.
Profile summary
- Full name: Kristopher Carson Obaseki
- Known as: Kristopher London
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3 April 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: London, England
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: British, American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6' 10"
- Height in centimetres: 208
- Weight in pounds: 194
- Weight in kilograms: 88
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Father: Mychael Obaseki
- Mother: Lorri Obaseki
- Siblings: 1
- Sister: Olivia Michala
- Relationship status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Bri Martinez
- High school: Manvel High School
- Education: Newman University
- Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @iamkrislondon
- Twitter: @IamKrisLondon
- YouTube: Kristopher London
Kristopher London’s biography
What country is Kristopher London from? He was born in London, England, the United Kingdom, to Mychael and Lorri Obaseki. He grew up along with his younger sister, Olivia Michala, who is also a YouTuber.
What is Kristopher London's real name?
The famous YouTuber’s real name is Kristopher Carson Obaseki.
When is Kristopher London's birthday?
He was born on 3 April 1993, and his birth sign is Aries.
How old is Kristopher London?
Kristopher London's age is 29 years old as of 2022.
Is Kristopher London British?
The influencer holds both British and American nationalities. Currently, he resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.
Kristopher London's college life
The former basketball player had his high school education at Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas, where he graduated in 2011. Later on, he enrolled at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, USA. Unfortunately, he dropped out of college for reasons he has not shared with the general public.
Career
The social media influencer originally had his career path set on becoming a successful professional basketball player. He was playing for Division I’s Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma before he gave up on his dream due to heart problems.
The former basketball player is currently a well-known YouTuber. He launched his YouTube channel titled JustSayItMmokay on 9 August 2012. His YouTube content includes comedy, rants reactions and personal life stories. Currently, he has 2.41 million subscribers on his channel.
Besides posting his videos on YouTube, the influencer also uploads his content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he has more than 814k followers as of 2022. Also, he has a substantial following of 433k followers on Twitter.
What is Kristopher London's net worth?
According to Idol Networth, his net worth is alleged to be $1 million. This value is, however, not verified.
Who is Kristopher London's girlfriend?
London is currently dating Bri Martinez, who is also a popular social media influencer. The two are active on various social media platforms and always share photos of themselves together.
How tall is Kristopher London?
Kristopher London's height is 6 feet 10 inches tall (208 centimetres). He weighs about 194 pounds (88 kilograms).
Fast facts about Kristopher London
- Why is Kristopher London called LSK? After quitting basketball, he returned to the USA from London after clearing his medical examination. On arrival, his friends nicknamed him Kristopher London.
- The YouTuber has dark brown eyes and hair.
- He uses his significant following on social media to promote various brands. Some of his endorsements include NBA Sports League, California Lottery, Sour Patch Kids, Reebok Classic and New Era Cap, among others.
- London has worked with popular American YouTuber Timothy DeLaGhetto.
- The influencer worked for FullScreen as a partner and made an appearance at their Playlist Live Tour.
- He is a member of the NBA 2k-focused web group known as 2Hype.
Kristopher London has been battling heart disease since his college life. This condition compelled him to quit basketball and start a career as a social media influncer.
