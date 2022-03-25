Kristopher London’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Kristopher London is a well-known British-American YouTuber and social media sensation renowned for his comic content. He was previously a basketball player but had to relinquish his professional basketball dreams due to medical problems.

A photo of London. Photo: @iamkrislondon

Source: Instagram

Kristopher is among the most popular internet sensation and has accrued millions of followers across various social media platforms. Find out more details about his life and career in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Kristopher Carson Obaseki

Kristopher Carson Obaseki Known as: Kristopher London

Kristopher London Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3 April 1993

3 April 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: London, England

London, England Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: British, American

British, American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6' 10"

6' 10" Height in centimetres: 208

208 Weight in pounds: 194

194 Weight in kilograms: 88

88 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Mychael Obaseki

Mychael Obaseki Mother : Lorri Obaseki

: Lorri Obaseki Siblings: 1

1 Sister : Olivia Michala

: Olivia Michala Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Bri Martinez

Bri Martinez High school: Manvel High School

Manvel High School Education: Newman University

Newman University Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer

YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @iamkrislondon

@iamkrislondon Twitter: @IamKrisLondon

@IamKrisLondon YouTube: Kristopher London

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kristopher London’s biography

The influencer in a hoodie. Photo: @iamkrislondon

Source: Instagram

What country is Kristopher London from? He was born in London, England, the United Kingdom, to Mychael and Lorri Obaseki. He grew up along with his younger sister, Olivia Michala, who is also a YouTuber.

What is Kristopher London's real name?

The famous YouTuber’s real name is Kristopher Carson Obaseki.

When is Kristopher London's birthday?

He was born on 3 April 1993, and his birth sign is Aries.

How old is Kristopher London?

Kristopher London's age is 29 years old as of 2022.

Is Kristopher London British?

The influencer holds both British and American nationalities. Currently, he resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Kristopher London's college life

The former basketball player had his high school education at Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas, where he graduated in 2011. Later on, he enrolled at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, USA. Unfortunately, he dropped out of college for reasons he has not shared with the general public.

Career

The social media influencer originally had his career path set on becoming a successful professional basketball player. He was playing for Division I’s Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma before he gave up on his dream due to heart problems.

The former basketball player is currently a well-known YouTuber. He launched his YouTube channel titled JustSayItMmokay on 9 August 2012. His YouTube content includes comedy, rants reactions and personal life stories. Currently, he has 2.41 million subscribers on his channel.

Besides posting his videos on YouTube, the influencer also uploads his content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he has more than 814k followers as of 2022. Also, he has a substantial following of 433k followers on Twitter.

What is Kristopher London's net worth?

According to Idol Networth, his net worth is alleged to be $1 million. This value is, however, not verified.

Who is Kristopher London's girlfriend?

The YouTuber with his girlfriend. Photo: @iamkrislondon

Source: Instagram

London is currently dating Bri Martinez, who is also a popular social media influencer. The two are active on various social media platforms and always share photos of themselves together.

How tall is Kristopher London?

Kristopher London's height is 6 feet 10 inches tall (208 centimetres). He weighs about 194 pounds (88 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kristopher London

Why is Kristopher London called LSK? After quitting basketball, he returned to the USA from London after clearing his medical examination. On arrival, his friends nicknamed him Kristopher London. The YouTuber has dark brown eyes and hair. He uses his significant following on social media to promote various brands. Some of his endorsements include NBA Sports League, California Lottery, Sour Patch Kids, Reebok Classic and New Era Cap, among others. London has worked with popular American YouTuber Timothy DeLaGhetto. The influencer worked for FullScreen as a partner and made an appearance at their Playlist Live Tour. He is a member of the NBA 2k-focused web group known as 2Hype.

Kristopher London has been battling heart disease since his college life. This condition compelled him to quit basketball and start a career as a social media influncer.

READ ALSO: Tiffany Ma's biography: age, height, siblings, college, income

Legit.ng recently published the biography Tiffany Ma. She is a popular American entrepreneur, model and social media influencer. She is popularly recognized for her countless TikTok videos and Instagram modelling photographs.

Tiffany also has a YouTube channel, where she occasionally uploads beauty and fashion vlogs. Aside from that, she has been featured in the music video, Waste It on Me by Steve Aoki and BTS. Additionally, she has appeared in the 10 episodes of the television series Zac and Mia as Kayla.

Source: Legit.ng