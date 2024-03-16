Where is Cameron Herrin now? His car accident and release date

Cameron Herrin is a young speed racer from the United States. He hit the headlines in May 2018 after causing an accident in Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, Florida, that left a 24-year-old lady and her daughter dead. Learn more about Cameron Herrin's story, including where he is now.

Cameron Herrin is a car enthusiast who came into the limelight in 2018 following a street racing crash on Bayshore Boulevard. His 24-year sentence inspired a movement on social media campaigning to reduce his sentence, which was unsuccessful. He is currently held at The Graceville Correctional Facility.

Full name Cameron Coyle Herrin Gender Male Date of birth 9 September 1999 Age 24 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Graceville Correctional Facility, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Chris Mother Cheryl Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Tampa Catholic High School University Texas Tech University Profession Former racer

Who is Cameron Herrin?

He was born on 9 September 1999. Cameron Herrin's age is 24 years old as of March 2024. His zodiac sign is Virgo. He is an American citizen of white descent.

The American racer was born in Texas, United States, to his parents, Cheryl and Chris Herrin. His father is an American editor and filmmaker, and his mum works at State Fame Insurance as the vice president. He was raised alongside his older brother, Tristan.

Cameron joined Tampa Catholic High School. After completing his secondary education, he joined Texas Tech University.

What did Cameron Herrin do?

On 23 May 2018, Cameron caused a fatal accident while driving a Ford Mustang at Boulevard Road. Jessica Reisinger, 24 years old, and her 21-month-old daughter were crossing the street at West Knights Avenue. Before they could make it across, Herrin's car hit them.

Cameron Herrin's car accident resulted from a drag race gone awry. He was racing a 17-year-old friend, John Barrineau, driving a gold Nissan Altima. Jessica died instantly, while her daughter died a day after.

What happened to Cameron Herrin after the accident?

Cameron Herrin and John Barrineau were arrested and appeared in Tampa court several days later. Tristan, older brother to Herrin, who was with Cameron in the car, was seated in the passenger's seat. He was found not guilty and was released.

John took a plea deal and was sentenced to 6 years in prison and 15 years of investigation upon release, and his driving license was suspended for five years.

Cameron was found guilty and was charged with unlawful racing and vehicular murder. In April 2021, the court sentenced him to nine years in prison on count one and 15 years on count two, totalling 24 years. There was an appeal to reduce his sentence, which was declined. Judge concluded,

It's doesn't change the fact that two lives were tragically lost, two more lives were forever ruined, and we did our duty to hold the defendants accountable and deliver justice for Jessica and Lillia.

FAQs

When did Cameron Herrin's car accident happen? The accident occurred on 23 May 2018. When is Cameron Herrin's birthday? The former street racer celebrates his birthday on 9 September. What age is Cameron Herrin? He is 24 years old as of March 2024. Where does Cameron Herrin come from? He was born in Texas, United States. Who is Cameron Herrin's mother? His mother is called Cheryl. Who is the father of Cameron Herrin? His father is Chris, an editor and filmmaker. Cameron Herrin, where is he now? He is serving time at Graceville Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, United States. When is Cameron Herrin's release date? He was sentenced in April 2021 for 24 years; therefore, he will be released around 2045.

Cameron Herrin is a former racer from the United States. He came into the spotlight after an accident he caused in Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, Florida, causing the death of a 24-year-old lady and her daughter. He is serving a 24-year sentence at Graceville Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility.

