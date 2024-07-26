France's ban on hijab-wearing athletes has continued to spark reactions, as the MURIC director also made a statement

While the IOC does not have rules banning headscarves at the Summer Games, France will not allow anyone in hijab to represent the country

Amnesty International condemned the move, saying it breaches human rights laws and exposes the discriminatory hypocrisy of the host

The founder and executive director of the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, has reacted to the ban on hijab-wearing female Athletes by France at the Paris Olympics.

In September 2023, the French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera reiterated that women will not be allowed to observe the hijab at the Olympics under France's principles of secularism - laicite.

Despite calls by sporting organizations, France has not reversed its decision to ban athletes who observe the hijab from participating in the Summer Olympics.

MURIC director Ishaq Akintola condemns France over ban on hijab-wearing athletes. Photo: diaba.23.

Several human rights groups have said that the move contradicts the nation’s pledge to deliver the first gender-equal games.

Amnesty condemns France's ban on hijab

In a statement, Amnesty International said that the idea breaches human rights laws and exposes the discriminatory hypocrisy of French authorities and the craven weakness of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It added:

“Discriminatory rules policing what women wear are a violation of Muslim women’s and girls’ human rights and have a devastating impact on their participation in sport, blocking efforts to make sports more inclusive and more accessible.”

MURIC condemns France's ban on hijab

Meanwhile, the remarks have also been buttressed by the MURIC boss, who demanded the withdrawal of the Muslim majority from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Professor Akintola told Legit.ng:

"Western countries are against hypocrisy; what they will allow in Israel, they will not allow it in other countries.

"The response to the French authorities' action against women in Hijab should be withdrawn, boycott.

"Countries with Muslim majority should boycott the Olympics in France."

What is the official stance on hijab at Paris 2024 Olympics?

According to Time, the IOC stated that its rules allow women to observe the hijab, but French authorities emphasised that their athletes are civil servants and must act in accordance with the national context.

Affected star Diaba Konate, who hoped to represent the French national basketball team, said:

"It's very hypocritical for France to call itself the country of freedom, of human rights, but at the same time not allowing Muslims or their citizens to show who they are."

