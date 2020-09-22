Jean Muggli’s bio: What is known about Michael Strahan’s ex-wife?

Jean Muggli is famously known as Michael Strahan's ex-wife. She and the "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan were married for seven years, but their relationship ended on bad terms.

A collage photo of Jean Muggli. Photo: @rockthebass

Source: Twitter

Jean Muggli is the ex-wife of Michael Strahan, a former American professional defensive football player. Strahan spent 15 years of his career with the National Football League's New York Giants. The duo separated in 2006.

Profile summary

Full name Jean Muggli Date of birth 30th November 1964 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 57 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth Carson, North Dakota, USA Residence New York City, USA Profession Cosmetic store manager Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Anthony Alphonse Muggli Mother Mary Muggli Siblings David, Scott, Carolee, Timmy, and Denise Sexuality Bisexual Marital status Divorced Former spouse Michael Strahan Children Isabella and Sophia Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Weight 58 kg (127 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Net worth Over $15.3 million

Who is Jean Muggli Strahan?

Jean is the daughter of Mary and Anthony Alphonse Muggli, and the ex-wife of Michael Strahan. Jean Muggli's age is 57 years as of June 2022; she was born on 30th November 1964 in Carson, North Dakota, USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady has five siblings: David, Scott, Carolee, Timmy, and Denise.

Educational background

Jean attended elementary and high school in New York City.

Jean Muggli and Michael Strahan's family

Jean Muggli and Michael Strahan first met in 1994 at a spa in Manhattan. They began dating almost immediately after that and exchanged vows on 18th July 1999.

Does Michael Strahan have a twin?

The TV star does not have a twin sibling but has twin daughters.

Who is the mother of Michael Strahan's twins?

Jean Muggli and Michael Strahan's twins, Isabella and Sophia, were born in 2004. After a marriage annulment on 20th July 2006, Strahan sought primary custody of the twins. The two agreed on a shared custody agreement in 2020.

Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli's divorce

Michael Strahan's wife, Jean Muggli, filed for divorce in 2006. Cheating, abuse, and lack of interest are some of the reasons she gave for the divorce. Also, Michael was accused of filming Jean's sister getting undressed. The court finalized the separation proceedings on 20th July 2006.

How much does Michael Strahan pay for child support?

Jean Muggli received $15.3 million as alimony and $18,000 monthly payments for child support. The court later reduced the child support to $13,000.

Where does Jean Muggli Strahan live?

Where is Jean Muggli now? Strahan's ex-wife moved her twins from North Carolina to New York City so that she and their dad could spend a week with them alternately.

What does Jean Muggli do for a living?

What is Jean Muggli doing now? She is the manager of a cosmetics store in New York City.

Who is Michael Strahan married to?

Strahan never remarried after his second marriage failed. Before Jean, Strahan was married to Wanda Hutchins were married from 1992 to 1996.

The couple have two children, Tanita and Michael Jr. Tanita earned a Designing and Merchandising degree, while Michael Jr. studied Psychology.

What happened to Jean Muggli's girlfriend?

Michael Strahan's ex-wife has never remarried but was once in a romantic relationship with Marianne Ayer. The police arrested Jean in New York in June 2021 for violating her ex-girlfriend's protection order.

Besides violating the protection order, Marianne accused her of several crimes, including disorderly conduct, forcible touching and coercion, harassment, and grand larceny.

Is Michael Strahan in a relationship?

Michael Strahan’s girlfriend is Kayla Quick. Strahan and Kayla met at a bar in Port Charlotte, where she was a waitress. They were first spotted together during the 2015 Super Bowl after-party and have had a private relationship since then.

How old is Michael Strahan?

Michael Strahan's is 50 years old as of June 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas, USA, on 21st November 1971. His girlfriend Kayla Quick is 32 years old as of June 2022. She was born in Port Charlotte, Florida, USA, on 17th October 1989.

Jean Muggli wasn't a famous name, but her association with retired NFL player Michael Strahan brought the whole difference. Even upon divorce, her name remains popular among many.

READ ALSO: Victor Webster bio: Age, height, net worth, wife, and children

Legit.ng covered the life story of Victor Webster, a Canadian actor with prolific skills. The actor has appeared in various types of movies, from soap operas to dramas and supernatural shows.

The acting career has never been part of his dream, but through circumstances, he developed an interest and joined the ever-growing filming industry.

Source: Legit.ng