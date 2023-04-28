Is Vanna White married? Her relationship history explored

Vanna White has been a TV icon for four decades now. She has become a beloved personality because of her role as the Wheel of Fortune hostess. While her commitment to the show is her most significant achievement, Vanna is known for her love life. Is Vanna White married?

Vanna White attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Vanna White began her career in 1978 as a model to compete for Miss Georgia USA. Besides hosting Wheel of Fortune, she has appeared in several television series and films. She also endorses St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, invests in real estate, and runs Vanna's Choice brand.

Who is Vanna White?

The Wheel of Fortune co-host was born to Joan Marie and Miguel Angel on 18 February 1957. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Herbert White Jr., after she divorced her biological dad when Vanna was an infant. The American TV personality moved to Atlanta to work as a model while studying fashion and design and later pursued an acting career.

Is Vanna White married?

Vanna has only been married once. She was married to George and Vanna from 1990 to 2002. George Santo is a former restaurateur and actor, best known for his roles in For All Mankind, The Mandalorian and Alias.

Though the TV personality was silent about the relationship, the ex-couple revealed they were expecting a baby in 1992 during the Wheel of Fortune puzzle. Sadly, they lost the baby.

The former Vanna White's husband supported her until she had another child, their son Nicholas Santo Pietro, in 1995. They had a daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, two years later. However, after 12 years of marriage, the ex-couple divorced on 15 May 2002.

Vanna White's relationship history

The TV personality has been romantically involved with high-profile individuals over the years. Below is what Vanna White's relationship history looks like.

John Gibson (1982–1986)

Personality Vanna White and John Gibson being photographed in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

She got engaged to John Gibson, an actor, and dancer, in the 80s. The American actor is famous for appearing in The Young and Restless as Cash Cashman. Gibson and the Wheel of Fortune co-host hooked up in 1982 and dated to 1986 after his death from a plane crash in Los Angeles.

Michael Kaye (2004–2006)

Vanna White and Michael Kaye during Vanna White Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Walk Of Fame in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

After her marriage ended with George, White got engaged to Michael Kaye, a businessman in Southern California, in 2004. The pair stayed together until 2006, when they parted ways.

John Donaldson (2012–Present)

John Donaldson and Vanna White. Photo: Rob Latour

Source: Getty Images

She moved on and began dating John Donaldson. The two met in 2012, thanks to their mutual friends. While Donaldson is no Hollywood star, he is a successful contractor owning JDC Construction + Development Group.

Since 1992, the company has grown to work with the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Martin Mull, Dan Akroyd, and Richard Dreyfuss.

Is Vanna White dating Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune' hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak attend a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Gerardo Mora

Source: Getty Images

Vanna and Pat Sajak have long been thought of as being in a romantic relationship. They graced the long-running show Wheel of Fortune since the early 1980s, growing a close bond throughout the decade. Viewers have noticed their onscreen chemistry and how they always get along, commenting on the perfect couple they can make.

The two had once made an April Fool joke about them being a couple, but it took a couple of years to convince people it was just a joke. The truth is their relationship is strictly work-related, and they remain good friends even after the show.

Does Vanna White have children?

The American TV personality is a proud mother of two. She got her son Nicholas Pietro (Niko) and Giovanna Pietro (Gigi) with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro.

Vanna White's kids are all grown-ups now. Nicholas Pietro was born on 10 June 1994, meaning he is 29 years old as of 2023. He is a professional chef and TV personality and is currently exploring art.

Giovanna Pietro, the only daughter and second child is currently 25 years, working as a tattoo artist in Los Angeles.

FAQs

Who is Vanna White? She is an American television personality and game-show hostess, best known as the co-host of the game show Wheel of Fortune, a position she has held since 1982. How old is Vanna White? The TV personality was born on 18 February 1957. She is 66 years old as of 2023. How many times has Vanna White been married? The Wheel of Fortune host was only married once to George Santo Pietro in 1990 and divorced in 2002. Is Vanna White married to John Donaldson? No, but the two have been dating since 2012. They met through mutual friends. John Donaldson is a successful contractor owning JDC Construction + Development Group. How many kids does Vanna White have? She has two children; a son named Nicholas and a daughter named Giovanna. Nicholas was born in 1994. Is Vanna White married right now? The TV personality is not currently married.

Is Vanna White married? No, she has never remarried since her first marriage ended. She is currently dating John Donaldson. She has become a staple in the television space; she is currently co-hosting the game show with Pat Sajak.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Bret Michaels's relationship history. Michaels is a well-known American rock singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and reality show personality.

He is famous for appearing on Rock of Love, a dating reality show on VH1, for several seasons. Although he is single now, the rock singer has been linked to several women since becoming famous.

Source: Legit.ng