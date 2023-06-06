Branson Bailey’s biography: who is Chloe and Halle’s brother?

Branson Bailey is an American celebrity kid known for being the brother of the musical duo Chloe and Halle. His sisters gained fame for doing song covers on their YouTube channel and were later discovered by Beyoncé after doing a cover of her song Pretty Hurts. He also started to gain public attention after her sisters started appearing with him at several events.

Chloe and Halle enjoy thriving careers in the entertainment industry and are famous personalities. Initially, little was known about the duo's siblings, especially the youngest one, Branson Bailey. He describes himself, on Instagram, as an athlete.

Profile summary

Full name Branson Bailey Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 2005 Age 17 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Mableton, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Courtney Bailey Father Doug Bailey Siblings 3 Relationship status Single

Branson Bailey’s biography

Branson was born and raised in Mableton, Georgia, United States, to his parents, Courtney and Doug Bailey. He is the couple's only son and the youngest of four children. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity, living with his family in Los Angeles, California, United States. Branson is currently undertaking his high school education.

How old is Branson Bailey?

When was Branson Bailey born? He was born on 3 October 2005. His age is 17 years as of June 2023. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Who are Branson Bailey’s siblings?

Branson grew up alongside three siblings, Halle, Chloe, and Ski, and he is the youngest. His two sisters, Chloe and Halle, gained initial fame as singers on their collaborative YouTube channel Chloe x Halle. They have released several songs and appeared in multiple movies and TV series.

Halle Bailey

Her full name is Halle Lynn Bailey, and she is Branson’s second oldest sister, born on 27 March 2000. She made a name in the entertainment industry as one of the musical duo Chloe x Halle. She is not only an accomplished singer but also a thriving actress with a few acting credits. Her notable movie appearances include The Little Mermaid, Last Holiday, and Grown-ish.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Elizabeth Bailey was born on 1 July 1998. She teamed up with her sister Chloe to form Chloe x Halle, mentored by singer Beyoncé. Besides singing, she is an actress famous for her roles in Meet the Browns, Swarm, and Praise This.

Ski Bailey

She is the eldest child in the Bailey family, born on 20 April 1991. Unlike her sisters, she is not into music and acting but is a digital content creator interested in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. She has a considerable following on Instagram.

Fast facts about Branson Bailey

Who are Branson Bailey’s parents? His parents are Courtney and Doug Bailey. When is Branson Bailey’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 3 October every year and was born in 2005. What is Branson Bailey's age? Chloe's brother is 17 years old as of June 2023. Where is Branson Bailey from? His hometown is Mableton, Georgia, United States. Who are Halle Bailey’s siblings? The singer has three siblings, Branson, Chloe Elizabeth, and Ski. Does Branson Bailey have twin sisters? He does not have twin sisters. Sometimes, Halle and Chloe are mistaken to be twins, but the siblings have different birthdays. Are Chloe and Halle Bailey signed to Beyoncé? The two singers are signed to Beyoncé's management company Parkwood Entertainment. Does Branson Bailey sing? Unlike his sisters, he does not sing but has shown interest in sports. He describes himself on Instagram as an athlete.

Branson Bailey is the brother of singers Chloe and Halle. He has appeared alongside his sisters in multiple events, catching the public attention. He is gradually gaining prominence on social media, especially Instagram.

