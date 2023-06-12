Does Matthew Gray Gubler have a wife? A look at his relationships

Matthew Gray Gubler is an American actor, filmmaker, scriptwriter, director, producer, model, and painter. He is best known for his role as Dr. Spencer Reid in the long-running and widely recognized CBS series Criminal Minds. The actor has garnered a huge following across the world, with fans curious about his personal life. Does Matthew Gray Gubler have a wife?

With over two decades in the entertainment industry, Matthew Gubler has succeeded in maintaining positive relationships with whoever he meets. Although he has strived to keep his dating life private, it is clear that he has been in romantic relationships with several women. This article looks at Matthew Gray Gubler's dating history and whether he is married.

Who is Matthew Gray Gubler's wife?

As a man with attractive looks and a successful screen career, most people would probably want to know Matthew Gray Gubler's wife or if he is still single. Matthew has had long- and short-term romantic relationships with different women.

While some relationships took time before reaching the mainstream and lasted for years, others ended as fast as they began. However, contrary to most speculations, Matthew Gray has never been married.

Who has Matthew Gray Gubler dated?

Matthew is currently committed to his entertainment career. However, this does not mean that the Criminal Minds star has never dated before.

The celebrity has been linked with several famous women who are either actresses or musicians. Here is a summary of Matthew Gray Gubler's dating history.

Eve Wind (2004)

Eve Wind, an American singer, is reported to be the first Matthew Gray Gubler's partner. The two started dating in 2004, just when Matthew had joined the Hollywood scene.

Although none of them ever confirmed their romance, most people speculate that Eve's fame was influenced by her relationship with the American star.

Charlotte Kemp Muhl (2004-2005)

Charlotte Kemp Muhl is an American writer, songwriter, film director, and model. She is best known as one of the faces of Maybelline, a New York-based multinational cosmetic company.

Charlotte Kemp was said to be Matthew's second lover, as they were seen together on many red carpets. They also made their first public appearance together in 2004 at a posh Hollywood restaurant.

Their relationship, which was deemed controversial, as Gubler was 24 when he dated 16-year-old Kemp Muhl, ended in 2005. Charlotte confirmed her new relationship with Sean Lennon in 2007.

Kat Dennings (2005)

After breaking up with Charlotte, Matthew entered into a relationship with Kat Dennings in 2005. Kat is an American actress who has been featured in many Hollywood classics such as Sex and the City, 2 Broke Girls, and Thor.

Together, they have worked on several projects like Criminal Minds and Suburban Gothic. Even though their love lasted for only two months due to unfavourable working schedules, Matthew said in an interview that it is one of his longest relationships, even more than what the public thought about them. The two actors are still best friends.

Marisa Morris (2008-2010)

Was the Portuguese actress Marisa Morris Matthew Gray Gubler's spouse? Although there is little information about Marisa Morris' relationship with Matthew, it is rumoured the two started dating in 2008 and broke up in 2010, but they were never married.

Within those two years, neither of them talked about their relationship. However, Matthew confirmed their separation in 2010, just before launching his new movie, 500 Days of Summer.

Victoria Asher (2010)

Victoria Asher was also Matthew Gray Gubler's partner in 2010. Best known by her stage name Vicky-T, Asher is a professional musician and a former Cobra Starship band member. She and Gubler went out on a few dates but kept it under wraps before parting ways altogether. Then, in 2017, the two ran into each other at a Halloween party.

She has also written musical sequences for various TV shows like Orange is the New Black. However, there is little information about their relationship since neither Matthew nor Asher has ever made it public.

Ali Michael (2010-2013)

Ali Michael was rumoured to have dated Matthew Gray Gubler between 2010 and 2013. The two were said to be under the same modelling agency for some time, which influenced their connection.

Although they tried to evade paparazzi getting more information, they were seen together on numerous occasions, which hinted at their romantic relationship. Neither of them talked about their relationship publicly, and their time together was always seen as just friendship.

Taylor Swift (2013)

News of Matthew Gray Gubler dating Taylor Swift flooded the media in 2013 when he was spotted celebrating the Fourth of July with Swift in the kitchen. Although their relationship was never confirmed, most people believed that Taylor Swift was madly in love with Matthew, who replaced her former lover Harry Styles.

Is Matthew Gray Gubler in a relationship?

Matthew Gray Gubler's dating life is full of interesting details and high-profile women. However, after his break up with Taylor Swift, the multi-talented celebrity has remained single for some time now, at least in public. Although there could be a possibility of him seeing someone else, the information has not reached the masses eye yet.

FAQ

Who is Matthew Gray Gubler? Matthew Gray Gubler is an actor, director, model, filmmaker, painter, and producer, best known for his role as Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds. Is Matthew Gray Gubler married? No, he is currently single and focused on his career. Does Matthew Gray Gubler have children? No, the celebrity does not have any children. How long were Matthew Gray Gubler and Kat Denning together? Gubler's relationship with Kat allegedly lasted for 2 months, but the actor said they dated longer than the public knows. Who is Ali Michael, Matthew Gubler's alleged girlfriend? Ali Michael is a Texas-based model who worked for various world top designers like Marc Jacobs and Karl Lagerfeld. Does Matthew Gray Gubler have siblings? He has two siblings, Gary Gubler (brother) and Laura Dahl (sister).

Does Matthew Gray Gubler have a wife? No, the actor has never been married. That said, he has been in several relationships over the years. These days, the celebrity is more focused on his career and also keeps good relationships with his exes.

