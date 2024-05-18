President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 555 individuals to serve as members of governing boards of 111 federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education

The appointments were made following the approval of a list of nominees selected by the Ministry of Education

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had threatened a strike over the delay in appointing governing councils for federal universities

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of members of the governing boards of 111 federal universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

At least 555 persons were reportedly by appointed by the president to serve as Pro-chancellors/Chairmen and members of the governing boards.

President Tinubu appointed governing board members for tertiary Institutions to avert the ASUU strike. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It was gathered that the appointments were made following Tinubu’s assent to a list of nominees selected by the Ministry of Education.

According to an advertorial signed by the ministry's permanent secretary, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, a chairperson and four members were appointed for each of the institutions.

Legit.ng gathers that the appointees will be inaugurated on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters in Abuja.

Presidency confirms appointments

Commenting on the development, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said the list emanated from the Ministry of Education.

“This is from the Federal Ministry of Education…they make the nominations and forward them to the President to sign. But they are at liberty to release it from their end,” The Punch quoted Onanuga as saying on Saturday, May 18.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's appointments

Tanko Bulus Dabit said on Facebook:

"Why did this simple matter take so long to release until the ASUU issued a threat? We hope the list won't contain names of deceased individuals."

Mfon Akpan also commented:

Strike is the only language they fear and understand. ASUU has won it, NLC should not relent. They should threaten them well for a reasonable minimum wage. These people are so insincere that you just have to stand your ground if you must get what you want."

Adeniran Bolanle said:

"This man fears ASUU threats more than anything. Useless NLC should do something."

Appointments made after ASUU strike threat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that the appointments were announced a few days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) threatened to embark on another strike.

The lecturers' union predicated its stance on the federal government's failure to appoint governing councils for federal universities.

The union also criticised the federal government's alleged nonchalant attitude to matters about academics in the nation's federal universities.

