Does Bill Hemmer have a wife? A look into the anchor's love life

Bill Hemmer is a journalist, producer and writer from the United States. He is currently the co-anchor of America's Newsroom on the Fox News network. He previously worked as a reporter for CNN between 1995 and 2005. The journalist has won several awards for his work. Besides his successful career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans. For instance, does Bill Hemmer have a wife?

Host Bill Hemmer as former White House Press Secretary and Senior VP and Chief Communications Officer of United Airlines Josh Earnest visits Fox News Channel Studios. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Bill Hemmer is a prominent name in the American media industry and has worked for notable media networks, including CNN and Fox News. While his presence on television has amassed his fame and reputation, it has also brought attention to his personal life and relationship status. Who is Bill Hemmer’s wife? Find out who the journalist has been involved with over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Bill Hemmer Gender Male Date of birth 14 November 1964 Age 58 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′9″ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father William Hemmer Mother Georganne Knittle Siblings 4 Marital status Single University Miami University Profession Journalist, producer Twitter @BillHemmer Instagram @billhemmer Facebook @Bill Hemmer

Does Bill Hemmer have a wife?

The Emmy award-winning journalist is unmarried and, therefore, has no wife or children. He is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. Even though Bill has been in the limelight for a while, he rarely shares his personal life on social media.

Bill Hemmer’s relationship history

The American journalist has been linked with several women in the media industry. Here is everything you need to know about his relationship history.

Dara Tomanovich

Dara Tomanovich is an actress and model from Toronto, Canada. According to her LinkedIn profile, she serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Innovative-Projects, based in New York City. Bill and Dara reportedly began dating in 2005.

The two made their first public appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005. They made several public appearances and were photographed together but did not disclose much about their relationship. The duo parted ways in 2013. Dara did not end up as Bill Hemmer’s spouse.

Sandra Smith

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith interviews Joe Germanotta during "America Reports" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Kaye Smith is a business and news reporter from Wheaton, Illinois, United States of America. She currently serves as the co-anchor of FOX News’ America Reports on weekdays. She joined the company in October 2007 as a reporter for FOX Business Network.

Is Bill Hemmer married to Sandra Smith? No, the two are not married. However, they sparked dating rumours after they began working together as co-anchors, and their on-screen chemistry was undeniable. It was later confirmed that Sandra had been married to John Connelly, an American marketing professional.

Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly, host of America Live on set at Fox News studios in New York. Fox News Channel celebrated its 15th anniversary on the air on October 7th. Photo: The Washington Post

Source: Getty Images

Megyn Marie Kelly is a conservative journalist and media personality from the United States. She currently hosts a talk show and podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, on SiriusXM. She previously served as a talk show host at Fox News and a host and correspondent of NBC News.

Megyn and Bill were rumoured to be dating while working together at Fox News, but both denied it and stated that they were just good friends.

Marla Maples

Marla Maples on Tuesday, 18 December 2018. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

Marla Ann Maples is an American actress, television personality, model, singer, and presenter. She was married to Donald Trump in 1993 and divorced in 1999. Bill Hemmer and Marla Maples dating rumours started after they were spotted sitting beside each other during New York Fashion Week in February 2019.

Dana Perino

New White House Press Secretary Dana Perino during her first daily press briefing in her new role in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC

Source: Getty Images

Dana Marie Perino is an American political commentator and author from the United States. She currently co-anchors FOX News Channel's morning news program America’s Newsroom. She worked as the 26th White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush from 2007 to 2009. Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino are the co-anchors of America's Newsroom, and their dating rumours might have surfaced because of their great chemistry on the show.

Is Bill Hemmer gay?

The Ohio native is not gay. He is straight and has only been linked to females such as Dara Tomanovich. His gay rumours escalated after "his shirtless" photo surfaced online. However, the picture turned out to be fake as his photo was head-swapped to the original shirtless picture of Tiger Woods.

Bill reported the incident to the authorities, and later the Queerty confirmed that the American journalist was not gay in an article titled Bill Hemmer’s Heterosexuality Breaks Our None Existence Hearts.

Fast facts about Bill Hemmer

Does Bill Hemmer have a wife? No, the American journalist is not married and, therefore, does not have a wife. He was once in a relationship with Canadian model Dara Tomanovich, whcih ended in 2013. He has also been romantically linked to other women in the media industry, including Sandra Smith.

