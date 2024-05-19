Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, is among the passengers of a helicopter that was forced into a “hard landing”

The incident reportedly happened near Jolfa in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province on Sunday, May, 19

It was gathered that the foreign minister and the representative of the supreme leader to the province were also in the helicopter

Iran - A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has suffered a “hard landing” near Jolfa in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

It was gathered that search operations are underway for the helicopter after the incident occurred on Sunday, May 19.

Iran’s President, Raisi's helicopter suffers ‘hard landing’ Photo credit: Sakineh Salimi/Borna News/Aksonline ATPImages/Getty Images

Raisi was in neighbouring Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam alongside President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday, May 18.

According to Aljazeera, the state television said people who were with the president inside the helicopter managed to make an emergency call.

It was gathered that foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the representative of the Iranian supreme leader to the province, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, were in the same helicopter with President Raisi.

Tasnim News Agency reported that the call increased hopes that the incident could be concluded “without fatalities”.

Rescue teams dispatched

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi disclosed that various rescue teams including drones and search dog have been dispatched to the incident location, NBC reports.

Vahidi, however, said it might take some time due to fog and bad weather conditions.

He added that radio contact was made with the helicopter and suggested communication lines have been cut.

"Various rescue groups are moving towards the site, but due to the fog and bad weather, it may take time to reach the area,"

