Vicki Lawrence's net worth: her background, career and earnings as of 2024

Vicki Lawrence is an American comedian and singer best known for her role in the TV series The Carol Burnett Show. She has won accolades such as the Legend Award and Primetime Emmy Awards. As one of the most notable people in the entertainment industry, many have been curious about her financial success. What is Vicki Lawrence's net worth?

Vicki Lawrence during "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" held at Avalon Hollywood (L) Vicki Lawrence in a maroon outfit (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, David Buchan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vicki Lawrence was born in Inglewood, California, United States of America. She has been famous in the entertainment industry since 1967. She became well-recognised when the American comedian Carol Burnett started working with her on The Carol Burnett Show.

Profile summary

Real name Vicki Ann Axelrad Famous as Vicki Lawrence Schultz Gender Female Date 26 March 1949 Age 75 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Inglewood, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Christian Religion Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Red Eye colour Brown Mother Anne Alene Axelrad Father Howard Axelrad Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Al Schultz Children 2 School Morningside High School College University of California, Los Angeles Profession Comedian, actress, singer Net worth $8 million–$10 million Instagram @vickilawrence_official

What is Vicki Lawrence's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo, the comedian's net worth is alleged to be around $8 million and $10 million. She primarily earns from her career as a comedian and actress.

Vicki and her husband (Al Schultz) own an expensive mission in Long Beach, California. The 5-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot home is allegedly worth between $3 and $4 million as of this writing.

Where is Vicki Lawrence from?

She was born Vicki Ann Axelrad in Inglewood, California, United States of America. Her parents are Alene Axelrad and Howard Axelrad. Does Vicki Lawrence have a sister? She has one sister, Joni Lawrence.

She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her paternal grandfather, Simon Axelrad, was an Australian Jewish immigrant, and her paternal grandmother's parents were Jewish. The actress's mother was also Jewish.

What is Vicki Lawrence's age?

The American singer is 75 years old as of 2024. The American comedian was born on 26 March 1949. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Where did Vicki Lawrence go to college?

The American comedian attended the University of California, Los Angeles, but dropped out after two years. Before joining UCLA, she attended Morningside High School.

Career

Top-5 facts about Vicki Lawrence. Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She started her comedy career in 1967 on The Carol Burnett Show. In an interview with Anderson Live, she revealed how she met Carol Burnett. She wrote her a fan letter when she was in senior high school to give her advice for a contest she was participating in called the Miss Fireball Contest.

I wrote Carol a fan letter when I was a senior in high school. I had entered a contest called Miss Fireball. Miss Fireball was coming up. They wanted some members to sing and dance…I was one of the members. I wrote a newspaper article that said I looked like a young Carol Burnett, and I sent her a fan letter. Carol saw the letter, and she called. She took my dad's email in the article and called me after school.

Carol Burnett agreed to attend the contest and asked Vicki to get her two seats in the back because, at the time, Carol was pregnant and did not want to be seen.

Carol said I would like to talk to Vicki. Just put her on and tell her she doesn't have to say anything; she just needs to listen. So she said I'm very pregnant, and I want to come to this contest, so sneak me in, get me two seats in the back, and I'm going to sneak in and sneak out, and in a couple of weeks, we'll discuss your career.

Later, she got a job as her kid sister on The Carol Burnett Show. The famous actress stayed on the show until 1978. In 1983, she started her show, Mama's Family. The show ended in 1990.

In 1991, she portrayed Pookie Pond in the film Major Dad. Her other popular films include Great News, Time of Your Life, and Burke's Law. According to her IMDb profile, she has over 44 acting credits. She is a singer known for songs like Don't Stop the Music, Ships in the Night and The Other Woman.

Vicki Lawrence's husband

She is married to Al Schultz, a makeup artist. The two got married on 16 November 1974. In 2020, she shared a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram, wishing her husband a happy 46th anniversary. Before her marriage to Al Schultz, she was married to American singer-songwriter Bobby Russell. The two were married from 1972 to 1974.

Vicki Lawrence's children

The American comedian has two children with her husband, Al Schultz. They welcomed their first child, Courtney Allison, on 3 May 1975. She is a researcher. Their second child is Garrett Lawrence, born on 3 July 1977.

What disease does Vicki Lawrence have?

She was diagnosed with Chronic idiopathic urticarial around 2011. In an interview with Daily Blast Live, she opened up about how she found out she had a chronic illness.

She has been raising awareness about the disease by partnering with the Asthma And Allergy Foundation of America and its national campaign, CIU & YOU.

Are Vicki Lawrence and Steve Lawrence related?

Steve Lawrence is an American singer and comedian. Many think they are related because they share the same last name and are in the same profession. However, the two are not related by blood.

Did Carol Burnett and Vicki Lawrence get along?

American comedians Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett pictured together (L-R). Photo: Trae Patton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The two became friends the moment they started working together. Their resemblance and closeness made many think they were real sisters.

Are Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett still friends?

They are friends today. On 26 April 2024, she wished Carol a happy birthday, referring to her as her teacher, mentor and friend. On Carol Burnett's birthday in 2021, she posted their photo on Instagram saying the following;

No other lady I'd rather look like... no other lady I love more.

Vicki Lawrence's height and weight

The American actress is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Vicki Lawrence? She is an American comedian, actress, and singer. Where is Vicki Lawrence from? She hails from Inglewood, California, United States of America. How old is Vicki Lawrence? She is 75 years old as of 2024. Where does Vicki Lawrence Live now? She resides with her husband in Los Angeles, California, United States America. Who is Vicki Lawrence's daughter? Her daughter is Courtney Allison Schultz. How many children does Vicki Lawrence have? She has two children.

Vicki Lawrence's net worth is true proof of her dedication and hard work in the entertainment industry. She is known for The Carol Burnet Show and Mama's Family. The comedian is married to Al Schultz, and they have two children, Courtney Allison and Garrett Lawrence.

