A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears after finding out that her genotype doesn't match that of her lover

In a video, the lady who claimed to be two months pregnant said she checked the genotype after finding out that she was an expectant mother

According to her, she has been in the relationship for five years and had a high expectation that it would lead to marriage

A Nigerian lady's happiness in her relationship was turned into sorrow after a medical test.

The lady found out that her genotype didn't match that of her lover and they would have to part ways for the sake of their unborn children.

Pregnant lady cries over genotype mismatch

In a video, the lady identified as @slimgoodyz0 on TikTok said she was already two months pregnant for her man.

According to her, they have been dating for five years and she didn't dim it fit to check her genotype until she found out that she was expecting a baby.

In her words:

"When your genotype doesn't match with your lover after being together for five years so you both can't be together anymore. Two months pregnant for him before we even go check for the blood group and genotype."

Reactions as lady laments over genotype mismatch

Nigerians stormed the comments section to console her over the unfortunate situation she found herself.

@Last born said:

"Abeg I won ask questions?? As them born our mum and dad Shey them know genotype?"

@julietSlimzy1 reacted:

"But if na me, I go still continue d relationship bcus it doesn’t mata to me."

@Precious commented:

"But what have u been doing? That stopped you from checking since 5yrs?"

@P said:

"This thing Dey pain oo especially when d guy na nice guy."

@Christabel blinks wrote:

"A whole five year and you did not check what have you been doing bby girl."

@user558084965477 said:

"Omo I asked my bf this question 3 months into our relationship, I didn’t want to waste my time, we are Both AA."

@quinnbellaa reacted:

"My sister and her husband na as as but dey marry born five children but one na SS. E dey always dey shot of blood."

@NickiGold98 added:

"It happened to me give birth to the bby oo cos I gave birth to mine she is As both I left the dad."

Lady in tears after checking her genotype

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was so happy that she finally found true love only to run a test and discover that their genotype doesn't match.

In a video, she broke down in tears and narrated her ordeal to netizens seeking help on what to do.

