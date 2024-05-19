The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) has been appointed as the Lead Arranger and Developer of Evergreen City, Nigeria’s green industrial zone

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the green industrial zone appointment on Sunday, May 19

According to the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointment is in line with Tinubu's commitment to ensure industrial development

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) as the Lead Arranger and Developer of Evergreen City, Nigeria’s green industrial zone.

The appointment was in line with Tinubu’s commitment to ensure industrial development that meets the demands of the present and the future.

Dr Lazarus Angbazo is the CEO of InfraCorp Photo credit: @officialabat

Source: Facebook

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Sunday, May 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While the statement was shared by the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun

According to the statement, Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, CEO of InfraCorp, holds a first-class Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics; a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of Iowa, and a Doctorate degree in Corporate Finance from the New York University.

Angbazo was President and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric in Nigeria, where he doubled GE's revenue.

He was also the CEO of General Electric Grid Solutions Africa and led GE's regional operations between 2008 and 2012 as President and CEO, West, East & Central Africa.

"The President expects absolute dedication and professionalism to drive this critical project with the clear objective of making Nigeria the leading manufacturing hub in Africa for renewable energy technologies, green solutions, and climate-adaptation technologies for the maximum benefit of Nigerians and Africans at large."

Tinubu gives appointment to Ex-INEC Chairman Jega

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu unveiled the appointment of the former chairman of INEC, Attahiru Jega, as the chairman of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University's governing council

Jega's appointment was among the 155 list of others appointed as chairmen of the governing council of chairmen by President Tinubu

President Tinubu's move followed a threat by ASUU to embark on a nationwide industrial strike over the failure of the government to constitute governing councils of universities

Source: Legit.ng