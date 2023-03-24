Who is Gary Payton’s ex-wife? Get to know more about Monique Payton

Gary Payton is an American former professional basketball player known for his 13-season career with the Seattle Supersonics and his defensive skills that earned him the nickname Glove. He also won a championship with Miami Heat and is a nine-time NBA all-star. Beyond his basketball life career, he was married and has kids. Would you like to know more about Gary Payton's wife?

Gary Payton and Monique Payton arrive at the opening of Jay-Z's USD 20 million 40/40 Club, a 24,000-square-foot sports bar and lounge at The Palazzo Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Gary played with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat. He won an NBA championship with the Heat in 2006. Garry married Monique and had kids, but unfortunately, they divorced. What is Gary Payton’s ex-wife up to now?

Profile summary

Full name Monique James Gender Female Date of birth 2 March Place of birth USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Children 3 Profession Entrepreneur

Who is Gary Payton's wife?

Monique James is a successful entrepreneur. She's also very active on Instagram, frequently posting about her family and daily life. She ran track and played basketball in high school in Oakland.

Monique and Gary Payton's relationship

Gary Payton and wife Monique attend the 12th Annual ESPY Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on July 14, 2004 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mark Mainz

Source: Getty Images

Gary Payton II's mother married his father in 1997, at the peak of his career. They'd been together for a decade by the time they married and were expecting their third child. Unfortunately, this love did not last. Monique James filed for divorce due to infidelity issues, and the couple divorced in 2012.

The ex-couple is blessed with three kids Gary Payton II, Raquel, and Julian Payton. The player also has another son Gary Payton Jr from his relationship with his mistress. During an interview, he admitted to having an affair, and this is what he said:

When I was dating Garry II's mom, who I met in high school, I got into the NBA, and I had a relationship with another lady. It so happened that they both had their kids in the same year.

They both wanted to name them Gary. So I said, 'okay, cool. You can name one Gary Jr., one Gary II.' It was one of them things that worked out for me; I'm happy for that. I've got two sons named after me, we can keep my name going on, so that's all that I was talking about. Just keep my name going on.

The former NBA player invited Monique to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2016. He believed that Monique deserved every honour bestowed upon him because she had been with him since the beginning and had greatly aided him in his life.

Is Gary Payton still married to his wife?

Gary Payton of the Los Angeles Lakers and Wife Monique arrive for the 1st Annual Palms Royale to benefit the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation at Barker Hanger. Photo: Doug Benc

Source: Getty Images

No, they divorced in 2012. Gary Payton II's mom went her own way and founded a non-profit organization. She is still raising her four children, including Gary Payton Jr.

The former NBA, on the other hand, has relocated to Oklahoma City. He appeared in the documentary Sonicsgate, chronicling the team's move from Seattle to Oklahoma City. He is collaborating with the Oak View Group to bring the NBA back to Seattle.

Is Monique James' son a player?

Gary Payton II, Monique's firstborn son, is a professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association. The player was born on 1 December 1992 in Seattle, Washington, USA.

FAQs

Who is Gary Payton's ex-wife? She is a businesswoman who was married to the former NBA player Gary Dwayne Payton Sr. What is Monique Payton's age? Her date of birth is unknown, but she celebrates her birthday on 2 March every year. What is Monique Payton's ethnicity? She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. What is Monique Payton's net worth? Monique's net worth is not known as of today. On the other hand, her ex-husband's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. Who is Gary Payton married to now? Since his divorce from his wife, the former American player has never married again. How many children does Monique Payton have? She is a mother of three, Gary, Raquel, and Julian.

Gary Payton's wife rose to prominence as a result of their marriage. Despite their divorce, they maintain a friendly and respectful relationship for the sake of their children.

