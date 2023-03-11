Does Bill Maher have a wife? The comedian’s relationship history

Bill Maher is an American comedian, writer, television host, actor and political commentator. He is well-recognized for the television show Real Time with Bill Maher and Politically Incorrect. The comedian holds the record for most Emmy losses at 22. Even though he is famous, many people are curious about his relationship history and whether he is married. Does Bill Maher have a wife?

The American comedian was born on 20 January 1956 in New York City, United States of America. He attended Pascack Hills High School and went to Cornell University. The comedian's personal life has been a hot topic; his fans would want to know if he has a wife.

Does Bill Maher have a wife?

The comedian has never been married. However, he has been in several relationships in the past. Why is Bill Maher not married? According to a video on YouTube, to him, marriage is awful and tedious.

The American comedian has never understood the concept of marriage, so he never got married. He further stated that the longest time he has lived with a woman is one year.

In the video, he further stated that his career is the continuity of his life and not marriage. This is what he said;

…I've always been married to my career…any woman will always have to be a mistress to that…I mean, that is just the way it is…

He also confirmed that he thinks maybe he was hurt by his girlfriend when he was in high school, and that made him never base his happiness on relationships. That is why he has always put his career first.

Bill Maher's dating history

Who is Bill Maher dating presently? He is not dating anyone currently. The last woman the comedian was romantically involved with is Anjulie Persaud. They allegedly began dating in 2014. Anjulie is a Canadian singer and songwriter. Below is a list of the women the comedian has allegedly dated.

Tracy Richman (1988 -1989)

Tracy Richman is an American author and television personality. She is known for writing the memoir, Enter With Caution, which talks about partying with the most famous people in the world. She and the American comedian allegedly dated in 1988. Their relationship ended in 1989.

Adrienne Barbeau (1989)

She is an American actress, singer and author best known for her role in the sitcom Maude. She has appeared in horror films like The Fog and Swamp Thing. She reportedly dated Bill in 1989. The two have starred together in Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death.

Heather Hunter (1991)

Heather Hunter is an American rapper, dancer, author and former adult movie star. The rapper was born in New York City, United States of America. She is known for popular songs like So Serious, Freak Like Me and 4 Seconds. The actress and the comedian reportedly dated in 1991.

Amber Smith (1995)

Amber Smith is an American actress. She is from Tampa, Florida, United States of America. She is known for movies like Crime Scene, Dead End and, Tell Me, No Lies. She reportedly dated the American comedian in 1995.

Arianna Huffington (1997-1998)

She is a Greek-American author, entrepreneur and commentator. She was born on 15 July 1950. Arianna Huffington campaigned for the Governor of California in 2003. She allegedly dated the American comedian in 1997, and their relationship lasted one year.

Karin Taylor (1997)

She is a model from Jamaica who was featured in popular magazines like Playboy Magazine as the Playmate of the Month in June 1996. Bill and Karim Taylor were rumoured to be dating in 1997.

Trina McGee (2000)

Trina McGee is an American actress known for films like Sins of The Guilty, Boy Meets World and The Birdcage. She is from The Bronx, New York City, United States of America. Bill and Trina were reportedly dating in 2000.

Aiko Tanaka (2002)

Aiko Tanaka is a Japanese stand-up comedian, actor and television personality. She is known for appearing in the theatrical film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. She and the American comedian allegedly dated in 2002.

Bai Ling (2003)

She is a Chinese-American actress. She was born in Cheng Du, Southern China. The actress and Bill Maher reportedly dated in 2003. The two attended the LA Confidential Magazine Pre-Golden party in 2009.

Coco Johnsen (2003 - 2004)

She is an American actress and fashion designer. She was born in York City, New York, United States of America. They were reportedly in a relationship in 2003, lasting until 2004.

Thora Birch (2004)

Thora Birch is an American actress known for her notable roles in films like Ghost World, Now and Then and Hocus Pocus. She is from Los Angeles, California, United States of America. The actress reportedly dated in 2004 and later ended the relationship.

Karrine Steffans (2005 - 2006)

Karrine Steffans is an author from the United States of America. She is known for her books Confession of a Video Vixen and The Vixen Diaries. The two allegedly dated in 2005. However, their relationship ended after one year.

Cara Santa Maria (2009 - 2011)

Cara Santa Maria is an American Science communicator and journalist. She is from Plano, Texas, United States of America. The two were romantically involved in 2009. Their relationship lasted for two years before they parted ways in 2011.

Are Anjulie Persaud and Bill Maher in a relationship?

No. However, the American comedian is on record for having dated Anjulie Persaud. The American actor is presumably single because, in a video, he said he did not need one when Howard Stern asked him whether he had a girlfriend. This is what he said;

I don't need a girlfriend

According to the American actor, he said he doesn’t need a girlfriend in the traditional sense. And his response to Stern’s question would depend on his definition of having a ‘girlfriend’. The comedian said that he has someone he adores and who makes him happy, but it is not one person.

Does Bill Maher have a family?

Yes, his parents are William Aloysius and Julie Maher. His mother worked as a nurse, and his father was a radio announcer and news editor. His mother died in 2007. Does Bill Maher have siblings? Yes, he has a sister, Kathy. He does not have children.

Is Bill Maher gay?

No, the comedian is not gay. He supports the queer community, but that does not mean he is gay. According to him, he is happy for the queer group because now they can live their lives openly without hiding. Moreover, looking at his dating history, he has only been in relationships with women.

Who is Bill Maher? He is an American television host, comedian, actor, political commentator and writer. How old is Bill Maher? He is 67 years old as of 2023. Which high school did Bill Maher attend? The television host went to Pascack Hills High School. Is Bill Maher married? No, he has never been married. Where is Bill Maher’s partner? He hails from New York City, United States of America. Who is Bill Maher's partner? The American comedian does not understand the concept of marriage, so he is single. Who is Bill Maher’s girlfriend now? He does not have a girlfriend.

Bill Maher is a comedian, actor, political commentator and television host from the United States of America. He is famous for hosting his television show, Real Time, with Bill Maher. The question ‘does Bill Maher have a wife' has been one of the trending searches on the internet, and his fans want to know if he is taken.

