Kaylee Hottle’s biography: age, heritage, parents, movies and TV shows

Profile summary

Full name: Kaylee Hottle

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 1 May 2012

Age: 10 years (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Current residence: Canandaigua, New York, United States

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Mixed

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: straight

Height in inches: 4' 2"

Height in centimetres: 127

Weight in pounds: 55

Weight in kilograms: 25

Hair colour: Dark brown

Eye colour: Dark brown

Father: Joshua Hottle

Mother: Ketsi Carlson

Siblings: 4

School: Texas School for the Deaf

Profession: Actress

Instagram: @kaylee_hottle

Kaylee Hottle's biography

The actress attends the 2021 Northeast Comic Con & Collectibles Extravaganza at Boxborough Regency Hotel & Conference Center in Boxborough City. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Where is Kaylee Hottle from? Kaylee Hottle was born in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. She was raised alongside four sisters. She holds American nationality and currently resides in Canandaigua in New York together with her family. The actress comes from a Christian background.

Who are Hottle's parents?

Kaylee's father is Joshua Hottle from Minnesota. On the other hand, her mother's name is Ketsi Carlson, born in Korea but moved to America when she was adopted by a Wisconsin Family. Both her parents are deaf.

When was Kaylee Hottle born?

The American actress was born on 1 May 2012. She is 10 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Kaylee Hottle's ethnicity?

The actress is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is white, while her mother is of Korean heritage.

Career

She started her career in 2016 when she was featured in the Glide app public service announcement directed by Jules Dameron. In 2018, she appeared in 10 Deaf children: one powerful massage, which ASL Nook produced. In addition, Kaylee Hottle is the girl who starred in the Godzilla vs Kong film in 2021, playing the role of Jia.

Kaylee Hottle movies and Tv shows

The actress attends the 2021 Northeast Comic Con & Collectibles Extravaganza at Boxborough Regency Hotel & Conference Center in Boxborough City. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

The actress has starred in one movie and one TV show. They include:

2021 Godzilla vs Kong as Jia

as Jia Magnum P.I. (2021) as Joon

Fast facts about the actress

What is Kaylee Hottle nationality? The actress is an American national. What is Kaylee Hottle known for? She is known for starring in Godzilla vs Kong film as Jia. When does Kaylee Hottle celebrate her birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 1 May every year. She was born on 1 May 2012, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Does Kaylee Hottle have siblings? She has four sisters and the oldest is also deaf. How tall is Kaylee? The young actress's height is 4 feet 2 inches, and she weighs 55 pounds. Is Kaylee Hottle really deaf in real life? The American star is deaf and communicates through sign language.

Kaylee Hottle is a young and deaf actress from America who became famous for starring in Godzilla vs Kong film as Jia. Her fluency in American sign language has given her opportunities to perform in various commercial ads.

