Kaylee Hottle’s biography: age, heritage, parents, movies and TV shows
Kaylee Hottle is an American born actress who rose into prominence by starring in Godzilla vs Kong film in 2021, playing the role of Jia. In addition, she has appeared in various commercial ads such as the Glide app public service announcement (Jules Dameron, 2016) and Mother´s Day (Convo Relay, 2017).
Kaylee Hottle is an actress with creative acting skills. She communicates in American sign language fluently. Her being deaf has not hindered her from reaching her dream goals. Here is all you need to know about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Kaylee Hottle
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 1 May 2012
- Age: 10 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Current residence: Canandaigua, New York, United States
- Kaylee Hottle's nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: straight
- Height in inches: 4' 2"
- Height in centimetres: 127
- Weight in pounds: 55
- Weight in kilograms: 25
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Father: Joshua Hottle
- Mother: Ketsi Carlson
- Siblings: 4
- School: Texas School for the Deaf
- Profession: Actress
- Instagram: @kaylee_hottle
Kaylee Hottle's biography
Where is Kaylee Hottle from? Kaylee Hottle was born in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. She was raised alongside four sisters. She holds American nationality and currently resides in Canandaigua in New York together with her family. The actress comes from a Christian background.
Who are Hottle's parents?
Kaylee's father is Joshua Hottle from Minnesota. On the other hand, her mother's name is Ketsi Carlson, born in Korea but moved to America when she was adopted by a Wisconsin Family. Both her parents are deaf.
When was Kaylee Hottle born?
The American actress was born on 1 May 2012. She is 10 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.
What is Kaylee Hottle's ethnicity?
The actress is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is white, while her mother is of Korean heritage.
Career
She started her career in 2016 when she was featured in the Glide app public service announcement directed by Jules Dameron. In 2018, she appeared in 10 Deaf children: one powerful massage, which ASL Nook produced. In addition, Kaylee Hottle is the girl who starred in the Godzilla vs Kong film in 2021, playing the role of Jia.
Kaylee Hottle movies and Tv shows
The actress has starred in one movie and one TV show. They include:
- 2021 Godzilla vs Kong as Jia
- Magnum P.I. (2021) as Joon
Fast facts about the actress
- What is Kaylee Hottle nationality? The actress is an American national.
- What is Kaylee Hottle known for? She is known for starring in Godzilla vs Kong film as Jia.
- When does Kaylee Hottle celebrate her birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 1 May every year. She was born on 1 May 2012, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.
- Does Kaylee Hottle have siblings? She has four sisters and the oldest is also deaf.
- How tall is Kaylee? The young actress's height is 4 feet 2 inches, and she weighs 55 pounds.
- Is Kaylee Hottle really deaf in real life? The American star is deaf and communicates through sign language.
Kaylee Hottle is a young and deaf actress from America who became famous for starring in Godzilla vs Kong film as Jia. Her fluency in American sign language has given her opportunities to perform in various commercial ads.
