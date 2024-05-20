The 'According to Jim's cast now: what happened to the show's stars?

According to Jim is one of the best sitcoms of the 2000s. The TV series premiered in 2001 and ran until 2009, and it featured actors, some of whom were just starting their careers. So, where are According to Jim's cast members today?

According to Jim's cast members Actors Taylor Atelian, Courtney Thorne-Smith, and Jim Belushi. Photo: Chad Buchanan, Phillip Faraone, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Jim tells the story of Jim and his family, which includes his wife and three children. It comically highlights family dynamics, resulting in several relatable and hilarious moments. After the TV series ended in 2009, many have wondered what According to Jim's cast is up to.

Where is According to Jim’s cast now?

The TV series featured some of the big names and newbies in acting. After it ended, some continued acting while others pursued other ventures. Here is a look into what they are up to.

1. Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Dana)

Kimberly Williams-Paisley at the "Jesus Revolution" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 14 September 1971

: 14 September 1971 Place of birth : Rye, New York, United States

: Rye, New York, United States Profession: Actress, producer, director

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who portrayed Dana, appeared in approximately 165 episodes between 2001 and 2009. She is an established American actress who has appeared in other films and TV series, such as Dog Gone, Jesus Revolution, The Violent Heart, and Nashville.

She boasts about 57 acting credits and has won multiple awards. Dana from According to Jim is also a film producer and director.

2. Jim Belushi (Jim)

Actor Jim Belushi presents the Vezina Trophy during the 2018 NHL Awards presented by Hulu at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 15 June 1954

: 15 June 1954 Place of birth : Wheaton, Illinois, United States

: Wheaton, Illinois, United States Profession: Actor, producer

Jim Belushi, playing Jim, is the main actor in the TV series, appearing in about 182 episodes. After the TV series ended in 2009, he continued acting and has been featured in over 150 films and TV series. Some of his prominent roles include starring in Twin Peaks, The Defenders, Thunder Struck, and Home Sweet Hell.

In addition to acting, Jim Belushi works as a film producer behind the cameras. He has four production credits, including According to Jim and Growing Belushi.

3. Courtney Thorne-Smith (Cheryl)

Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Year of birth : 1966

: 1966 Place of birth : San Francisco, California, United States

: San Francisco, California, United States Profession: Actress, producer

The award-winning actress has been featured in approximately 182 episodes of According to Jim. She landed several acting roles after the TV series's end in 2009 and currently boasts 36 acting credits. She is known for starring in Two and a Half Men, Sorority Wars, and Past Malice. Courtney Thorne-Smith has a single production credit.

4. Larry Joe Campbell (Andy)

Actor Larry Joe Campbell poses on arrival for the Los Angeles premiere of the film "Pacific Rim" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frederic J. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 29 November 1970

: 29 November 1970 Place of birth : Cadillac, Michigan, United States

: Cadillac, Michigan, United States Profession: Actor, comedian

One of the main characters in the TV series, Larry Joe Campbell, who portrays Andy, has appeared in approximately 180 episodes.

Larry is still in the film industry and has been featured in several films and TV series. He is recognised for his roles in The Protector, The Gray Man, and The Ant Bully.

5. Conner Rayburn (Kyle)

Conner Rayburn arrives at the world premiere of Disney-Pixar's film Wall-E (L). He attends a DVD release party and charity concert (R). Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 7 April 1999

: 7 April 1999 Place of birth : Nashville, Tennessee, United States

: Nashville, Tennessee, United States Profession: Actor

Connor Sullivan started acting in 2005 after playing a minor role in Monk. Before portraying Kyle in According to Jim, the then-young actor appeared in Big Momma’s House 2 and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

After According to Jim ended, he was featured in The Invention of Lying, Old Dogs, and The Cleveland Show. He has never acted since 2010 and has been away from the limelight.

6. Billi Bruno (Gracie)

Billi Bruno attends the 'Target Presents Variety's Power of Youth' event (L). The actress at an event (R). Photo: Jason LaVeris, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 20 July 1997

: 20 July 1997 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress

Billi Bruno Gracie starred in approximately 182 episodes of the sitcom. Seemingly, the end of the TV series marked her last appearance in a Hollywood film or TV series. She has never landed any acting role since 2009. She previously appeared in Brad Paisley: Celebrity and Forever in Our Heart: The Making of Documentary.

7. Mitch Rouse (Dr. Ryan Gibson)

From L-R Screenwriter Jay Leggett, actress Andrea Bendewald and director Mitch Rouse attend the premiere of the film "Employee of the Month" in Park City, Utah. Photo: Mark Mainz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 August 1964

: 6 August 1964 Place of birth : Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Profession: Actor, writer, director

Mitch Rouse is an eminent actor who has appeared in approximately 50 acting credits. After playing Dr. Ryan Gibson in According to Jim, he has been featured in other prominent films and TV series, including Reno 911!, Swayed, Merkin Penal, and Call Me Crazy: A Five Film. Mitch Rouse also has a few current production and writing credits.

8. Charlie Hartsock (Charlie)

Actor Charlie Hartsock attends the The Incredible Burt Wonderstone Los Angeles Premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jennifer Graylock (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 3 March 1961

: 3 March 1961 Place of birth : Chagrin Falls, Ohio, United States

: Chagrin Falls, Ohio, United States Profession: Actor

Charlie Hartsock starred as Charlie in According to Jim in 20 episodes. After the end of the TV series, he was featured in Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Incredible, Burt Wonderstone, and She’s the One. According to his LinkedIn profile, Charlie Hartsock has been pursuing a career in the corporate world, and currently, he is the founder and chief financial officer of SetJetters.

9. Willie Amakye (Willie)

Willie Amakye (L) and Jim Belushi at an entertainment joint. Photo: Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 25 September 1958

: 25 September 1958 Place of birth : Ghana

: Ghana Profession: Actor

Willie Amakye portrayed Willie in about 25 episodes of According to Jim. Afterwards, he was featured in films and TV series, including Pretend Time, Newsreaders, Look Not at the Mountains!, and Black Martini. He has about 18 acting credits and has never appeared in any film since 2014.

10. Tony Braunagel (Tony)

Tony Braunagel performing with the Robert Cray Band at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Clayton Call

Source: Getty Images

Place of birth : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Profession: Drummer, producer, actor

Tony Braunagel portrayed Tony in about 31 episodes of According to Jim. He later appeared in the 2022 short film Casual Vignettes of Gilded Vulgarity.

Since then, he seemingly has not taken acting roles in Hollywood. However, he is pursuing a music career as a drummer and composer.

11. Taylor Atelian (Ruby)

Actress Taylor Atelian attends the Evening With The Stars at the W Hotel in San Diego, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 27 March 1995

: 27 March 1995 Place of birth : Santa Barbara, California, United States

: Santa Barbara, California, United States Profession: Actress

Actress Taylor Atelian portrayed Ruby in approximately 182 episodes of According to Jim. However, her whereabouts are unknown after the TV series, as she has never had any acting role. She previously appeared in Reaper and Brad Paisley: Celebrity.

Why was According to Jim cancelled?

The sitcom TV series was cancelled in 2009 after recording poor rankings. Its viewership significantly declined.

Did they have twins in According to Jim?

Initially, the TV series did not have twins, but they were taken into the plot after Cheryl gave birth to identical twins. Johnathan and Gordon were According to Jim’s twins.

Why did Dana leave According to Jim?

She reportedly left the TV series to dedicate her time to motherhood.

Why did Cheryl leave According to Jim?

She reportedly left the TV series to care for her ailing mother in Florida, United States.

What is According to Jim controversy?

The TV series caused a stir after an episode featured a little girl running around a house and shouting the word for a female private part.

The According to Jim's cast featured a mix of new and established actors. While the new actors got the chance to kickstart their film careers, established actors enhanced their presence in the industry. However, after the TV series ended, not all actors progressed with acting, with some opting for other non-acting ventures.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of Bling Empire's cast net worth. The reality TV show features some of the wealthiest actors, making people want to know their net worth and sources of income.

Bling Empire first aired in 2021, giving viewers a glimpse of the affluent lifestyle of its cast members. Who is the richest actor on a reality TV show? Discover more in the detailed post.

Source: Legit.ng