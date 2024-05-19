The federal government of Nigeria has said it is not thinking about opposition leaders and their moves at all

Legit.ng recalls that Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, recently posted photos of himself with Peter Obi during the meeting on his X (formerly Twitter) handle

However, the Bola Tinubu-led government said it is firmly focused on delivering the 'Renewed Hope' promise to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The minister of information, Mohammed Idris, has said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu government is unperturbed by the political alignment going on between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the minister, anybody could decide to collaborate and meet.

The presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, met privately in Abuja on Monday, May 13. Photo credit: @atiku

He stated that the question, for him, was what happened after the talk and supposedly numerous meetings.

Idris stressed that Tinubu’s works would speak for him in the next election cycle in 2027.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said although the renewed collaboration between top politicians in the country showed that some are ready to match up with the ruling in 2027, he expressed confidence that Nigerians are with the party more than they were during the 2023 elections due to the ‘leadership quality’ of President Tinubu.

The Punch on Sunday, May 19, quoted Idris as saying:

“The government is not thinking about them at all. We are focused on delivering on the mandate handed over to President Bola Tinubu. With the good works the government is doing, he is already the toast of Nigerians.

“We are not worried at all. The government of President Tinubu is focused and not disturbed.”

