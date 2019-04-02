Reginald VelJohnson is a name that instantly brings to mind one of television's most beloved characters, Carl Winslow, from the hit sitcom Family Matters. With his warm smile, distinctive voice, and memorable performances, VelJohnson is considered one of the best actors in the industry.

Reginald VelJohnson is an American actor, producer, and writer who impresses many with his excellent portrayal of his law enforcement roles in various films. He has acted since 1979 and has appeared in over 100 films and TV series.

Real name Reginald Johnson Gender Male Date of birth August 16, 1952 Age 70 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Queens, New York, U.S. Current residence Oceanside, New York, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 187 lbs (85 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Eve Johnson Father Reginald Johnson, Sr. Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Benjamin N. Cardozo High School University New York University Profession Actor, writer, and producer Net worth $4 million

Reginald VelJohnson's biography

Reginald VelJohnson was born in Queens, New York City, New York, in the United States of America. The actor's birth name was Reginald Johnson, but he changed the spelling to Reginald VelJohnson, claiming to ensure the name was memorable.

However, it is speculated that the actor changed his name's spelling because of his father's decision to walk out on the family when Reginald was only thirteen.

The actor's father is Reginald Johnson Sr., and he worked as a hospital attendant. His mother is named Eve Johnson, and she worked as a nurse. VelJohnson also has a brother, whose name is Barry.

How old is Reginald Veljohnson?

The American actor is 70 years old as of June 2023. He was born on August 16, 1952. His zodiac sign is Leo. Reginald is of African-American ethnicity and an American national.

Education

VelJohnson attended Benjamin N. Cardozo High School and later went to New York University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Career

From an early age, Reginald harboured a passion for acting and pursued his dreams with determination. His career began taking shape in the 1980s when he landed several notable roles in film and television.

He appeared in movies like Ghostbusters (1984), Crocodile Dundee (1986), and Turner & Hooch (1989), where he showcased his versatility as an actor. However, his role as Carl Winslow in the television series Family Matters became his most iconic and defining role.

One of the best episodes in the movie where Reginald Veljohnson talked about Urkel's horrible catchphrases is The Good, the Bad, and the Urkel.

While many ask why Reginald Veljohnson wasn't in the Die Hards, the fact is that the actor did appear in the film. He played Sergeant Al Powell, a sympathetic and relatable police officer who provided valuable assistance to the film's protagonist, John McClane, played by Bruce Willis.

Reginald VelJohnson's movies and TV shows

The actor has appeared in 122 films and TV series as of June 2023. Below is a table of some of his acting credits according to his IMDb profile.

Year Film/TV series 2023 Imani as Otis Layne 2022 Ghosts of Christmas Always as Roy 2021 Turner & Hooch as David Sutton 2021 Invincible as Principal (voice) 2019-2021 Lazor Wulf as God (Voice) 2020 The Christmas Lottery as Gerald 2020 The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee as Raggie 2020 Station 19 as Charlie Irwin 2019 One Fine Christmas as Miller 2019 Mom as Jim 2018-2019 3Below: Tales of Arcadia as Jerry (voice) 2019 Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta as Reverend Bennet 2018 The Prayer Box as Billy 2018 Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Himself 2018 The Time Capsule as Lenny Silver 2018 Funny Story as Hank 2018 Liberty Crossing as Jack 2017 Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television as Captain Jackson #6 2017 Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero as Mr. Flannigan (voice) 2016 1st Strike as Judge Morris 2016 Ray Donovan as Sherman Radley 2016 Girl Meets World as Officer James 2016 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Judge Melvoy 2015 The Flight Before Christmas as Joe 2015 Clipped as Tommy 2011-2015 Hart of Dixie as Dash DeWitt 2014 On Angel's Wings as Coach Carter 2014 I Didn't Do It as Angel Santos 2014 12 Dog Days Till Christmas as Art Stephenson

What is Reginald Veljohnson worth?

As an accomplished actor with a lengthy career, VelJohnson has amassed a respectable net worth. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Reginald Veljohnson's net worth is around $4 million. This wealth comes from his earnings from Family Matters and his other acting endeavours in film and television.

How much money has Reginald Veljohnson made from Family Matters? The exact amount Reginald received from the film is not known.

Who is Reginald VelJohnson's wife?

The actor does not have a wife and has not been pictured with any woman yet. He also does not have a girlfriend or any kids that are known.

Is Reginald VelJohnson gay?

There have been rumours and speculations regarding his sexuality, with some speculating that he is gay. The main reason most people think he is gay is his unmarried life.

While rumours about his sexual orientation have circulated, VelJohnson has not publicly addressed his personal life or made official statements regarding his sexuality.

How tall is Reginald VelJohnson?

The 70-year-old actor is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and weighs 187 pounds (85 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Reginald VelJohnson's career has been defined by his memorable portrayal of Carl Winslow in Family Matters. From his early beginnings to his successful run on the sitcom, VelJohnson's talent and comedic timing have made him a beloved figure in television history.

