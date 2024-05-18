PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has explained what transpired when he hosted his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi

The former vice president hinted that he may have to support Peter Obi and the merger between the Labour Party and the PDP work out

Atiku said he would support Peter Obi should the ticket be zoned to the South East and Peter Obi became the flagbearer

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has hinted at the possibility of working with Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027.

During the week, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election met with his Labour Party counterpart at his private residence in Abuja.

Why I met with Peter Obi, Atiu opens up

In an interview with the BBC Hausa, The Sun reported that Atiku said the meeting was just the usual meeting between the opposition. He added that such meetings are healthy for the country's democracy.

Responding to a question on the possible merger between the PDP and the Labour Party, the former vice president said it is very possible. His statement reads in part:

"Yes, it’s very much possible. We can merge to achieve a common goal, and nothing can stop us if we so wish to achieve that."

Why PDP may merge with Labour Party

Atiku further dismissed the insinuation that the choice of a presidential candidate would frustrate the merger, adding that such an issue would not even arise, expressing optimism that the merger would come and stay.

He said:

"If the party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him."

Recall that Peter Obi left the PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election and joined the Labour Party, where he became the flagbearer of the party. Obi and Atiku recorded significant scores in the outcome of the 2023 election.

