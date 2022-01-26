Global site navigation

Andrew Gray's biography: age, height, birthday, partner, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Andrew Gray’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner, net worth

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Andrew Gray is an American writer, producer and actor. He is best known for appearing on Bling Empire and Power Rangers Megaforce TV series.

Andrew Gray
Actor M. Gray attends a screening of 'House Of Cards' at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Barry King
Source: Getty Images

Andrew Gray has become famous for his various acting roles and relationship with the Bling Empire's producer Kelly Mi Li. Find out more about his personal and career life here.

Profile summary

  • Full name: Andrew Michael Gray
  • Gender: Male
  • Date of birth: 4th February 1987
  • Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
  • Zodiac sign: Aquarius
  • Place of birth: Sacramento, California, USA
  • Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Nationality: American
  • Ethnicity: White
  • Religion: Christianity
  • Sexuality: Straight
  • Height in feet: 5'10"
  • Height in centimetres: 180
  • Weight in pounds: 165
  • Weight in kilograms: 75
  • Hair colour: Black
  • Eye colour: Grey
  • Relationship status: Single
  • Profession: Actor, writer, model and producer
  • Net worth: $2million
  • Instagram: @andrewgray
  • Tiktok: @andrewgray_
  • Facebook: Andrew Gray

Andrew Gray's biography

The actor was born in 1987 in Sacramento, California, USA. Not much is known about his family life except that his mother is from Spain while his father is a native American.

How old is Andrew M. Gray?

How old is Andrew M. Gray?
Actor Gray attends Just Jared's Throw Back Thursday Party at Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California. Photo: Justin Baker
Source: Getty Images

Actor Andrew Gray's age is 35 years old as of 2022.

When is Andrew Gray's birthday?

The American actor celebrates his birthday on 4th February every year.

Career

Gray started his career in 2005 as a commercial model. He did gigs for Hollister, Vanity Fair, and Dior, among many others. He began his acting career in 2011 when he appeared in a short video 1313: Wicked Stepbrother as Marcus.

He became more famous when he appeared in the TV series Power Rangers Megaforce. He appeared in 42 episodes. Below is a list of the movies and TV series he has acted in, according to his IMDb profile.

Films

  • The Dark Zone (announced) as Bill (as Andrew M. Gray)
  • Spilt Milk (completed) as Augustine
  • 2021: Panda vs Aliens as Gerald (voice)
  • 2019: Shadow Wolves as Horse
  • 2015: Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle as Troy Burrows / Red Super Megaforce Ranger
  • 2012: A Green Story as Student
  • 2011: L.A.dy Dior as Diver
  • 2011: 1313: Wicked Stepbrother as Marcus

TV series

  • 2018: Betrayed as Mark
  • 2016: Dirty Talk as Naked Man
  • 2000-2014: Power Rangers Megaforce as Troy Burrows / Red Megaforce Ranger / Red Super Megaforce Ranger

He has also made an appearance as himself in TV shows like:

  • 2021: Entertainment Tonight
  • 2021: Bling Empire
  • 2014: My Morphing Life

Andrew Gray from Power Rangers is also the writer and producer of the short film Spilt Milk. The American actor has also involved himself in charity work. He opened up about how he helped a homeless man by giving him a mattress to sleep on at night.

Is Andrew Gray married?

The actor is not married and has not disclosed his current relationship status. Nevertheless, it is safe to assume that he is single in 2022.

Is Andrew Gray married?
Gray attends day 3 of the WIRED Cafe @ Comic Con at Omni Hotel in San Diego, California. Photo: Jesse Grant
Source: Getty Images

Who is Andrew Gray's girlfriend?

Has he dated in the past? Yes, he was in a relationship with a popular film producer and entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li. Kelly nearly became Andrew Gray's wife.

Are Andrew Gray and Kelly still together?

They broke up early in March 2021 after being together for five years. Even though they are currently not together, Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray are still great friends and talk positively about each other.

How tall is Andrew Gray?

Andrew Gray's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 180 centimetres, and he weighs 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. The actor also has black hair and grey eyes.

What is Andrew Gray's net worth?

According to The Sun, his net worth is estimated to be $2 million. He has acquired his wealth from his acting career and selling merchandise and NFTs through Knight Owl Studio.

What does Andrew Gray do now?

He is currently focusing on his career as an actor. He is also very on social media particularly on Instagram where he has 116k followers, on Facebook where he has 43k followers and on TikTok where he has 3051 followers.

Andrew Gray is a talented and hard-working actor, and he is always working on new projects that he is excited to share with the world.

Source: Legit.ng

