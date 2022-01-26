Andrew Gray’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner, net worth

Andrew Gray is an American writer, producer and actor. He is best known for appearing on Bling Empire and Power Rangers Megaforce TV series.

Actor M. Gray attends a screening of 'House Of Cards' at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Andrew Gray has become famous for his various acting roles and relationship with the Bling Empire's producer Kelly Mi Li. Find out more about his personal and career life here.

Profile summary

Full name : Andrew Michael Gray

: Andrew Michael Gray Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 4th February 1987

: 4th February 1987 Age : 35 years (as of 2022)

: 35 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Sacramento, California, USA

: Sacramento, California, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'10"

: 5'10" Height in centimetres : 180

: 180 Weight in pounds : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms : 75

: 75 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Grey

: Grey Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actor, writer, model and producer

: Actor, writer, model and producer Net worth : $2million

: $2million Instagram : @andrewgray

: @andrewgray Tiktok : @andrewgray_

: @andrewgray_ Facebook: Andrew Gray

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Andrew Gray's biography

The actor was born in 1987 in Sacramento, California, USA. Not much is known about his family life except that his mother is from Spain while his father is a native American.

How old is Andrew M. Gray?

Actor Gray attends Just Jared's Throw Back Thursday Party at Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California. Photo: Justin Baker

Source: Getty Images

Actor Andrew Gray's age is 35 years old as of 2022.

When is Andrew Gray's birthday?

The American actor celebrates his birthday on 4th February every year.

Career

Gray started his career in 2005 as a commercial model. He did gigs for Hollister, Vanity Fair, and Dior, among many others. He began his acting career in 2011 when he appeared in a short video 1313: Wicked Stepbrother as Marcus.

He became more famous when he appeared in the TV series Power Rangers Megaforce. He appeared in 42 episodes. Below is a list of the movies and TV series he has acted in, according to his IMDb profile.

Films

The Dark Zone (announced) as Bill (as Andrew M. Gray)

(announced) as Bill (as Andrew M. Gray) Spilt Milk (completed) as Augustine

(completed) as Augustine 2021: Panda vs Aliens as Gerald (voice)

as Gerald (voice) 2019: Shadow Wolves as Horse

as Horse 2015: Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle as Troy Burrows / Red Super Megaforce Ranger

as Troy Burrows / Red Super Megaforce Ranger 2012: A Green Story as Student

as Student 2011: L.A.dy Dior as Diver

as Diver 2011: 1313: Wicked Stepbrother as Marcus

TV series

2018: Betrayed as Mark

as Mark 2016: Dirty Talk as Naked Man

as Naked Man 2000-2014: Power Rangers Megaforce as Troy Burrows / Red Megaforce Ranger / Red Super Megaforce Ranger

He has also made an appearance as himself in TV shows like:

2021: Entertainment Tonight

2021: Bling Empire

2014: My Morphing Life

Andrew Gray from Power Rangers is also the writer and producer of the short film Spilt Milk. The American actor has also involved himself in charity work. He opened up about how he helped a homeless man by giving him a mattress to sleep on at night.

Is Andrew Gray married?

The actor is not married and has not disclosed his current relationship status. Nevertheless, it is safe to assume that he is single in 2022.

Gray attends day 3 of the WIRED Cafe @ Comic Con at Omni Hotel in San Diego, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Who is Andrew Gray's girlfriend?

Has he dated in the past? Yes, he was in a relationship with a popular film producer and entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li. Kelly nearly became Andrew Gray's wife.

Are Andrew Gray and Kelly still together?

They broke up early in March 2021 after being together for five years. Even though they are currently not together, Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray are still great friends and talk positively about each other.

How tall is Andrew Gray?

Andrew Gray's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 180 centimetres, and he weighs 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. The actor also has black hair and grey eyes.

What is Andrew Gray's net worth?

According to The Sun, his net worth is estimated to be $2 million. He has acquired his wealth from his acting career and selling merchandise and NFTs through Knight Owl Studio.

What does Andrew Gray do now?

He is currently focusing on his career as an actor. He is also very on social media particularly on Instagram where he has 116k followers, on Facebook where he has 43k followers and on TikTok where he has 3051 followers.

Andrew Gray is a talented and hard-working actor, and he is always working on new projects that he is excited to share with the world.

READ ALSO: Dejuane Mccoy's biography: age, height, parents, siblings, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Dejuane Mccoy's biography. Mccoy is a well-known TikTok celebrity from Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. Fans adore his flawless lip sync videos and well-choreographed dances.

He rose to prominence in 2018 after a mutual friend, Andre, introduced him to the platform. Since then, he has amassed a sizable following. Take a look at his biography for more details about his life.

Source: Legit.ng