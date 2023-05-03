Who is Joey Diaz’s wife? The story of the elusive Terrie Diaz

Joey Diaz, popularly known as Coco, is a stand-up comedian, podcast host, actor, and writer. He is Cuban but grew up in North Bergen. He has a family life besides his career but prefers to keep it out of the limelight. Who is Joey Diaz's wife?

Terrie Diaz and her family. Photo: @leeannkreischer, @madflavors_world on Instagram (modified by author)

Joey Diaz's wife, Terrie, does not share the same profession as her husband. Her fame only rose when she became the second wife to the comedian. Like her husband, Terrie keeps a low profile.

Full name Terrie Ann Diaz (née Clark) Gender Female Date of birth February 1970 Age 53 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Englishtown, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue-grey Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Spouse Joey Diaz Children 1 Profession Financial advisor

Who is Joey Diaz's wife?

Terrie Ann Diaz (née Clark) was born in February 1970 in Nashville, USA. Terrie Diaz's age is 53 years as of 2023. She has two siblings, brother and sister, whom she mentioned on the podcast with LeeAnn Kreischer. While at school, she played basketball since 5th grade.

What does Terrie Diaz do for a living?

Joey performs at Funny Or Die's Oddball Comedy and Curiousity Festival 2016 at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. Photo: Tara Ziemba

Terrie left college in the 90s, moved to Memphis and worked as a financial analyst for the largest law firm in the south. She also worked at BB King’s Blues Club at night.

She later relocated to Los Angeles in 1995, where she worked at the Universal location of the club as a hostess. In July 1999, Clark started working at The Comedy Store as a waitress, where a year later she met Joey.

Joey and Terrie Diaz's relationship

The couple doesn't talk much about their love life, but Terrie went into some detail on how their romance began in her conversation with LeeAnn. In June 2000, she and Joey met at The Comedy Store, where they both worked. On 1 July, they officially started going out. At the time, Diaz was technically homeless and crashing at his friends', so he moved in with Clark very early in their relationship.

On 25 November 2009, Terrie and Joey got married in a low-key wedding. It was Terrie's first marriage, but the same can't be said for Joey Diaz, who was previously married and got divorced in 1990.

The woman's identity is concealed, but they had a daughter together. The divorce strained the father-daughter relationship, making Diaz succumb to substance abuse.

Joey was 27 years old when he got divorced from his first wife. He waited for around 19 years before giving it a shot with Terrie. Since then, the couple have been together for over a decade.

Joey performs as part of Wild 94.9's Annual Comedy Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Joey and Terrie's union resulted in one daughter, Mercy Sofia Diaz, born on 8 January 2013. The pregnancy was a surprise for Clark, who took a pregnancy test in solidarity with her assistant. Being 42 years old at the time, she did think she would have children, but 9 months later, she had her first and only daughter.

FAQs

Who is Joey Diaz? He is a Cuban-American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster. He has appeared in films such as My Name Is Earl, The Longest Yard, Spider-Man 2, Grudge Match, and The Many Saints of Newark. Who is Joey Diaz married to? Joey is married to Terrie Diaz (née Clark). They have been married since 25 November 2009. How many kids does Joey Diaz's wife have? She has one child with Joey, a daughter named Mercy Sofia Diaz. Joey has another daughter named Jacqui. What is Joey Diaz's wife's age? Terrie was born in February 1970. She is 53 years old as of 2023. How tall is Terrie Diaz? She is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. Where does Joey Diaz's family live? Joey Diaz, his wife and daughter currently reside in Englishtown, New Jersey, USA.

Joey Diaz's wife has proven to be a strong and dedicated woman. She stood strong when her husband was suffering from addiction. She is also very private and prefers to stay away from the limelight.

