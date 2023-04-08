Ashanti’s boyfriend timeline: who has she dated over the years?

Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas is an award-winning American singer and actress. Her music career peaked in the 2000s, and she is known for R&B hits such as Foolish, Rock Wit U, Down 4 U, and Body on Me. She also ventured into the movie world as an actress and has been featured in several movies and TV series, including Stuck and Honey Girls. As a famous entertainer, her love life has been a subject of interest to many. Who is Ashanti’s boyfriend, and who did she date in the past?

Undoubtedly, Ashanti is an entertainment bigwig, having released numerous songs and worked with top artists in the industry, such as Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Kelly Rowland, and Timberland. Since gaining prominence in the 2000s, the singer has been in multiple relationships. Ashanti’s boyfriends in the past have mostly been her fellow music superstars.

Who was Ashanti in a relationship with?

The R&B singer has reportedly been in multiple relationships with famous personalities. Here is a look at singer Ashanti's boyfriend timeline.

Irv Gotti (2001 - 2004)

Ashanti was allegedly in a relationship with the CEO and co-founder of record label Murder Inc, Irv Gotti. The dating rumours sparked when the record label produced top R&B hits. However, the singer has denied ever dating the music producer and insisted they only had a working relationship. On the other hand, Irv Gotti claimed that he had a brief relationship with the singer.

Nelly (2003 - 2013)

The Coach Carter actress was in a long-term romantic relationship with Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., famous as Nelly. Nelly is a US rapper and singer. Nelly and Ashanti were together for approximately ten years until 2013, when they separated, reportedly due to Ashanti’s affair with Santana.

Andre Parker (2003 - 2005)

Rapper Andre Parker, known as Chin* Santana, reportedly had an affair with singer Ashanti between 2003 and 2005. At the time, Santana was also in a relationship with singer Keyshia Cole, and Ashanti was dating rapper Nelly. The affair allegedly caused Ashanti and Nelly’s break up.

DeSean Jackson (2013 - 2015)

DeSean William Jackson is an American football wide receiver. The dating rumours about the American football player and Ashanti emerged when he celebrated his 27th birthday with the singer and shared the pictures on his Instagram page. When asked about dating DeSean Jackson during an interview with the Breakfast Club, the singer denied it but admitted to attending a match event with him.

Darnell Dockett (2015 - 2016)

Darnell Maurice Dockett is another American football player romantically linked to the R&B singer. Their relationship is said to have started in February 2015, and they called it quits in January 2016. A tweet from Ashanti to Darnell, who was , appeared to confirm their relationship. Despite the rumours, neither Ashanti nor Darnell has confirmed whether the relationship truly existed.

James Harden (2016 - 2018)

James Edward Harden Jr. is an American professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA. James and Ashanti’s romantic relationship supposedly started in 2016 after the singer was spotted accompanying Harden in multiple events, including hanging out with his family. However, the said relationship did not last long, ending in 2018.

Joyner Lucas (2020 - 2022)

Joyner Lucas is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter famous for songs such as Isis, Your Heart, and Devil’s Work. His relationship with the songstress reportedly started in 2020. The rumours about their romance came up after Joyner’s song featuring Ashanti, Fall Slowly, was released. In the song’s video, the two are seen passionately involved, making people speculate that they were in a romantic relationship.

Who is Ashanti dating now?

Does Ashanti have a new boyfriend? In an interview with The Shade, the singer described her relationship status as complicated. However, there are speculations that she might have reunited with her ex-boyfriend Nelly after the former couple had an epic performance at Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz battle concert in November 2021. When asked about her relationship with the rapper, the singer said they were in a better place.

Fast facts about Ashanti

How old is Ashanti? She is 42 years old as of April 2023. The singer was born on 13 October 1980. Where does Ashanti come from? Her hometown is Glen Cove, New York, USA. What does Ashanti do for a living? She is an actress and R&B singer. Her entertainment career peaked in the 2000s. How much is Ashanti worth? Her net worth is $5 million. What rappers dated Ashanti? The Grammy awards-winner dated rapper Nelly between 2003 and 2013. There are allegations that she dated rappers Joyner Lucas and Andre Parker. Is Ashanti married? The singer is unmarried and has never previously tied the knot with anyone. Does Ashanti have a baby with LL Cool J? She does not have a child with rapper LL Cool J, contrary to some online claims that their daughter is Samaria. Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith is the rapper’s firstborn child with his wife, Simone Smith. Does Ashanti have kids? She does not have children.

Who is Ashanti’s boyfriend? Since gaining fame, the singer has been romantically linked to multiple high-profile personalities. She is seemingly not in a relationship now, but there are speculations that she could reunite with her ex-boyfriend Nelly.

