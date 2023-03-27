Karol G’s boyfriend timeline: who has she dated over the years?

Karol G is a Colombian singer and songwriter known for songs such as Provenza, Gatubela, and Tus Gafitas. As a popular personality in the entertainment industry, her career and personal life have been in the spotlight. Here is a look at Karol G’s boyfriend timeline.

Karol G was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro on 14 February 1991 in Medellin, Colombia. Her parents are Juan Guillermo and Marta Navarro, and she was raised alongside three siblings Jessica, Katherin, and Veronica. The entertainer is a Latina Colombian national currently residing in New York City, New York, USA, where she is pursuing her music career.

The musician commenced her entertainment career in 2007, debuting with the song En La Playa. She has four studio albums with over sixty songs. Besides her thriving music career, Karol G’s boyfriend timeline has also been of interest to many people. Here are people the celebrity singer has been romantically linked to.

Karol G’s ex-boyfriends over the years

Who are Karol G’s boyfriends? The Colombian singer has been in the limelight not only because of her successful entertainment career but also for being in relationships with high-profile personalities in the entertainment industry. Here is her dating history.

Karol G and Bull Nene

The Provenza singer was involved with René David Cano, famous as Bull Nene, in 2018. Bull Nene is a Latin Grammy Award-winning music producer and songwriter. Their relationship became public in February 2018, and after dating for about seven months, they called it quits in September 2018.

Karol G and Anuel AA

Her romantic relationship with Anuel AA allegedly commenced in August 2018 after they released a song titled Culpables together. Anuel AA, whose real name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer recognised for hits such as China, Ley Seca, and Familia. The two went public with their relationship in January 2019.

Who was Karol G engaged to? After dating for a few months, she got engaged to Anuel AA. The couple remained together until April 2021, when they called off their engagement.

Even though Anuel AA and Karol parted ways, they showed they were still on good terms after they performed together during Karol G’s Bichota Tour in Puerto Rico. She said this about their relationship:

We grew together, we learned a lot, we had chemistry, a lot of things happened, we didn’t have the chance to continue talking but thank you for everything we accomplished, and we did. I love you!

After the tour, she posted pictures with her former partner on Instagram, indicating their loyalty and gratitude remain intact.

Anuel AA later dated and married Dominican rapper and singer Jorgina Lulú Guillermo Díaz, professionally known as Yailin La Más Viral.

Feid and Karol G

After splitting with Anuel AA, the singer was rumoured to be dating Colombian rapper and singer Salomón Villada Hoyos, popular as Feid, in 2021. Their alleged relationship was short-lived, and they parted ways before the year ended.

James Rodriguez and Karol G

The rumours of a relationship between Karol and Colombian football star James David Rodríguez Rubio surfaced in 2021. The speculations began after the sports personality shared a picture with the singer on Instagram after ending his relationship with Venezuelan actress Shannon De Lima. Despite the online speculations, neither the footballer nor the singer confirmed the existence of the relationship.

Is Karol G single?

Does Karol G have a new man? The Colombian singer is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

Fast facts about Karol G

What is Karol G’s age? The singer is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 February 1991. What is Karol G famous for? She is a renowned Colombian singer, songwriter, and social media personality. Her popular music hits include Provenza, Bichota, and Don’t Be Shy. Are Anuel and Karol G back together? The former lovers are not back together. Rumours of their reunion surfaced after they performed together at a concert in Puerto Rico. Was Karol G married? The Colombian entertainer has never been married. However, she was once engaged to singer Anuel AA, but the two called off their engagement before exchanging wedding vows. Who is Karol G dating now? She is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. How tall is Karol G? She stands at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

The Colombian entertainer started her music career in 2007, and apart from gaining fame as a singer and songwriter, she has been in a few relationships that have increased her prominence. Karol G’s boyfriend timeline shows she has been romantically involved with several high-profile persons.

