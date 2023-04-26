Who is Larry Bird’s wife? Get to know more about Dinah Mattingly

Larry Bird’s wife is Dinah Mattingly, an American national from Vigo County in Indiana State. Not much was known about her until she began dating and eventually marrying the former NBA star.

Dinah Bird, Larry Bird, and Mariah Bird enter the "Late Show With David Letterman" taping at Ed Sullivan Theater on April 11, 2012 in New York City. Photo: Ray Tamarra

Dinah Mattingly, Larry Bird’s wife, became known to the public following her relationship with the former basketball star. The two have been married since 1989 and have two adopted children. She is Larry’s second wife.

Larry Bird’s wife's profile summary

Full name Dinah Mattingly Gender Female Date of birth 16 November 1954 Age 68 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Vigo County, Indiana, USA Current residence West Baden Springs, Indiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Larry Bird Children 2 College Indiana State University

Dinah Mattingly’s biography

Dinah Mattingly, who is Larry Bird's wife, was born and raised in Vigo County, Indiana, United States. She reportedly grew up alongside one sibling, Doug Mattingly. Dinah is an American national of white ethnicity currently living with her husband in West Baden Springs, Indiana, United States.

What is Larry Bird's wife age? She is 68 years old as of April 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 16 November every year and was born in 1954. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

As for her education, Larry Bird’s spouse completed her undergraduate studies at Indian State University in the 1970s.

What is Larry Bird's wife famous for?

She gained prominence for being the wife of Larry Bird. Larry is a renowned former professional basketball player, coach, and executive in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played for Boston Celtics during his career between 1979 and 1992 and is considered one of the greatest-ever basketball players in the US.

Larry Bird and his wife pose with the 'Lifetime Achievement' award in the press room during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT. Photo: Joe Scarnici

How did Larry Bird and Dinah Mattingly meet?

The couple reportedly met in the 1970s at Indiana State University, where they were undertaking their undergraduate studies. However, they commenced their relationship in the late 80s and eventually tied the knot in 1989. The couple has been married for more than three decades.

Does Dinah Mattingly have children?

Dinah and Larry do not have biological children together but have adopted two children, Conner and Mariah Bird. Dinah is also a stepmother to Corrie Bird, Larry’s child from his first marriage with Janet Condra.

What is Larry Bird’s wife height?

Larry Bird's partner stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Fast facts about Dinah Mattingly

How old is Dinah Mattingly? She is 68 years old as of April 2023. Where is Dinah Mattingly from? Her hometown is Vigo County, Indiana, but she resides with her husband in West Baden Springs, Indiana, USA. Is Dinah Mattingly related to Don Mattingly? Even though the two hail from Indiana State and have the same surname, they do not have any blood ties. Why is Dinah Mattingly so famous? Her popularity skyrocketed after her romantic relationship with former basketball star Larry Bird became public. Who is Larry Bird married to? The NBA executive is married to Dinah Mattingly. They exchanged wedding vows in 1989. How many children does Dinah Mattingly have? She has two adopted children, Conner and Mariah Bird. How tall is Dinah Mattingly? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Larry Bird’s wife, Dinah Mattingly, is the second wife of the former basketball player. They have been married for over three decades and have adopted two children. The couple resides in West Baden Springs, Indiana, USA.

